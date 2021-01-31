Get people vaccinated, then lift the restrictions

Whoa! Slow down! Not yet!
State health officials have been talking about lifting all coronavirus-related restrictions.
Nebraska already has eased back on its restrictions, but this would mean there would not even be a 75% capacity restriction on indoor gatherings, people would not be required to wear masks at salons and churches would not be required to have different families seated 6 feet apart.
This won’t affect the mask regulations instituted in cities across the state, including Grand Island. But it will make it more difficult for those of us who have felt protected by Grand Island’s mask regulations to leave the community, knowing that there are businesses and churches throughout the state where little is being done to prevent the spread of the virus.
It has been great news that hospitalizations have been decreasing steadily this month, but only a little more than 2% of Nebraska’s population has received both required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state is just beginning to vaccinate people 65 and older, and it will take time to complete that portion of the effort to vaccinate a large portion of our state’s residents.
In lifting all restrictions, Nebraska would run the risk of indicating to people who haven’t liked wearing masks and practicing social distancing anyway that they don’t have to take any precautions now.
That is not true.
“We’re still in the early days of this vaccination effort and so it’s critical we continue to limit virus spread,” said the state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, last week. “Wearing a mask, washing hands and staying home when you’re sick are the best tools to fight against COVID-19.”
Nebraska reported 813 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Thursday, increasing its pandemic totals to 189,597 cases and 1,921 deaths.
Throughout the state, we have taken to heart all the health officials’ warnings that we need to always wear masks when in public and try to stay at least 6 feet away from other people. We have made great strides in reducing the number of new cases in our state and the number of deaths related to COVID-19.
Nebraska has gone from having the fifth-highest rate of new cases in the nation less than two months ago to ranking 36th Wednesday.
But we also had low numbers last fall and then saw how quickly they could rise again in November. Until our vaccine supply increases significantly and our state is able to vaccine hundreds of thousands more people, we must remain vigilant.
The state on Thursday launched its new vaccine registration website, vaccinate.ne.gov. If you have an underlying condition or are at least 65 years old, sign up and you’ll be notified when you can be vaccinated.
It was great news that the Central District Health Department worked out a way to vaccinate hundreds of local school staff members on Friday. That will help keep our schools open and educating our children. But that still is a very small percentage of the people in the Central District.
We’re not there yet. Don’t become complacent.
Wear a mask in public. Wash your hands often. Practice social distancing.
We will beat this virus, but it still will be months before we can begin to return to “normal.”