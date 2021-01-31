Get people vaccinated, then lift the restrictions

That is not true.

“We’re still in the early days of this vaccination effort and so it’s critical we continue to limit virus spread,” said the state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, last week. “Wearing a mask, washing hands and staying home when you’re sick are the best tools to fight against COVID-19.”

Nebraska reported 813 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Thursday, increasing its pandemic totals to 189,597 cases and 1,921 deaths.

Throughout the state, we have taken to heart all the health officials’ warnings that we need to always wear masks when in public and try to stay at least 6 feet away from other people. We have made great strides in reducing the number of new cases in our state and the number of deaths related to COVID-19.

Nebraska has gone from having the fifth-highest rate of new cases in the nation less than two months ago to ranking 36th Wednesday.

But we also had low numbers last fall and then saw how quickly they could rise again in November. Until our vaccine supply increases significantly and our state is able to vaccine hundreds of thousands more people, we must remain vigilant.