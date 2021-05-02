Get vaccinated — for yourself and community

For those of us who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the experience has brought a feeling of relief. We know we have done what we need to do to protect ourselves and others. As long as we wear a mask in crowded places and practice social distancing as much as possible, we can feel confident that we will remain healthy.

In the Central District Health Department area of Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties, as of Thursday, about 18,500 people had been fully vaccinated. Across the state, 626,278, or 42.3% of those age 16 and older, are fully vaccinated.

But that’s still not good enough.

Those who have received their first shot will get the second one soon, but the numbers of people who are getting vaccinated are declining locally and across the state, even though the CDHD hasn’t even reached 30%.

Our health district has been doing everything it can to get us protected, but as the number of sick people has been dropping, many also have been lulled into thinking that the virus isn’t a threat anymore.

That’s not the case.

There still are about 670 people dying per day across the United States because of COVID-19. More than 575,000 people have died in the U.S. since the pandemic began.