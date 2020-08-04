By the end of last week, more than 50 million food boxes had been distributed nationally in support of American farmers and families affected by the coronavirus pandemic through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
When the program was created in April, the idea was to buy fresh produce, dairy and meat products, have them packaged in family-sized boxes and then transport those boxes to food banks, community and faith-based groups and other nonprofits that serve food-insecure Americans.
During its first six weeks, from May 15 through June 30, it delivered 35 million boxes of food, valued at $947 million.
To build on that success, USDA extended the contracts of some well-performing distributors for purchases up to $1.27 billion and awarded $202 million to new distributors to continue increasing capacity in underserved areas. This food will be distributed through Aug. 31.
The program is both meeting the needs of food insecure families across the country and providing income to farmers who produce food, including Nebraska producers.
“I have been meeting with food banks and recipients across the country and it’s been heartening to hear all the positive feedback on how the program has saved businesses and fed Americans in need,” said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.
This program has made an impact in Nebraska.
Sarah Ochoa, the community health services director for Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska, said, “Definitely, there’s a need in the community. We’re not seeing the same people every week, which is a good thing, people are coming when they need it.”
In Grand Island we have seen how valuable the mobile food pantry sponsored by Trinity United Methodist Church and Omaha’s Food Bank for the Heartland has been to local people. It continues to distribute close to 1,000 boxes of food monthly. This month’s drive-thru food distribution will be at a different location because Fonner Park is getting ready for the Nebraska State Fair. The mobile pantry will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the College Park parking lot located at 3180 Highway 34. Cars should enter on Tech Drive and get into the drive-thru line. Remain in your vehicle and wear a mask for safety. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements. Volunteers will put the food, which includes both nonperishable items and fresh produce, in your vehicle’s trunk or back seat.
USDA has now announced it will launch a third round of food purchases with distributions to occur from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. These purchases will spend the balance of the $3 billion authorized for the program. USDA plans to distribute combination boxes to ensure all recipient organizations have access to fresh produce, dairy products, fluid milk and meat products.
The Farmers to Families program has been an excellent idea that made it possible to get food produced by our country’s farmers to agencies serving those in need. It has also provided income to ag producers who have been hurting because of low commodity prices and trade issues.
It’s great news that it will continue through October.
