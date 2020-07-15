The COVID-19 crisis continues to pose serious risks to the health and well-being of Central Nebraska’s residents. Aside from the catastrophic effect the disease has wrought in terms of suffering and loss of life, the indirect effects on families, schools, churches, businesses, government, the health care community and the social safety net provided by nonprofits have cut deep.
This year’s Go Big Give campaign, originally scheduled for May 2, was forced to move because of the pandemic. The organizers of the annual event, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and Heartland United Way, faced tough decisions on whether to hold the event or reschedule based on the optimum time, given the uncertainty of the economy and the course of the disease.
With July 7 pegged as the restart date, volunteers began to work in earnest to secure the success of the popular, unified fundraising effort that this year benefited 137 nonprofit organizations in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.
Since March, the region’s nonprofit organizations have had to put their fundraising efforts on hold as the lockdown kept people at home, with many struggling financially. The same held true for area businesses that are weathering financial hardships, stress and uncertainty.
Go Big Give’s leadership, in a giant leap of faith, set this year’s goal at $1 million, the same as last year.
Incredibly, that goal was exceeded, a testament to the generosity, resilience and good faith of the people of Central Nebraska.
Added creativity was necessary to make this year’s individual campaigns successful while respecting social distancing. As in years past, great spirit and ingenuity was evident throughout the campaign and, in the end, all the hard work and dedication paid off.
Karen Rathke, executive director of Heartland United Way, noted the strong level of giving represented a vote of confidence in area nonprofit agencies. That uplifting show of confidence was as much appreciated as the money received.
We salute the leadership of Go Big Give, the volunteers and the donors — large and small — who never fail to rise to the challenge, no matter how daunting. The event was a welcomed ray of positivity in a summer clouded with uncertainty.
