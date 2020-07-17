Central Nebraskans are getting a boost in optimism with the opening of Stuhr Museum a couple weeks ago and now Hastings Museum this week. And this weekend the first livestock event at Fonner Park, Lopin and Ropin in the Heartland, is drawing people to town from across the region. Plus, we will be able to spend a leisurely Sunday in the park with Art in the Park back for another year at Stolley Park.
All of this is great news to the residents of the Grand Island area. Crowds will be smaller than in the past, with some people still wary about going out in public. But everything is being conducted safely, with guidance from the Central District Health Department. Participants are urged to wear masks and observe social distancing. Hand sanitizer and hand washing also are important.
At the museums, there are limits to how many people can be inside a building at one time and some exhibits aren’t available because of concerns about crowding. But museums do have a lot of space so people can spread out and easily stay 6 feet away from each other.
The main thing for us to remember is that, even though we can leave our homes and enjoy activities that haven’t been available for several months, we need to remain vigilant about wearing a mask and social distancing.
Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson emphasizes that research continues to show the value of face masks.
“We know masks can help protect us in the community,” Anderson said. “The research shows that if you have a mask on and I have a mask on, we’re protecting ourselves from each other.”
She added, “Even if the masks are worn poorly, it’s better than not having a mask on.”
Research also has demonstrated that in communities where people wear masks the spread of the virus has been reduced significantly, Anderson said.
Yet, local stores such as Super Saver and Hy-Vee reported earlier this week that only about half of their customers are wearing masks. We need to do better.
Stores such as Menards have been requiring masks and now Walmart and Sam’s Club have announced plans to begin requiring customers to wear masks starting next week.
It’s hoped that this will help turn our country around as many areas where businesses and events have been resuming operations, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased greatly.
Even in Nebraska, which has been a bright spot in reducing its cases, the state again has been reporting increased numbers of infections. On Tuesday, there were more than 300 new cases reported statewide, a number that hadn’t been seen here since May.
We must be vigilant. We must do better.
We can be confident if we go to Fonner Park, Stolley Park, Stuhr Museum or Hastings Museum and wear a mask, we will be protected from the coronavirus. But our vigilance needs to spread beyond those special places and events.
Wear a mask whenever you will be around people. Anderson described wearing a mask as “essential.”
“In some states, they’re mandated. In Nebraska, it’s a personal choice,” she said. “We also know that personal choices and the community working collaboratively is what’s going to get us through this pandemic without going back to what we had in April and May.”
For more information on COVID-19 safety and precautions, visit cdhd.ne.gov. The latest numbers for positive tests in the three-county area are also available there.
