Grand Island Public Schools/CHI partnership will benefit the students

With the involvement of Grand Island Public Schools, CHI Health St. Francis and donations from businesses and individuals in our community, Grand Island Senior High students soon will receive valuable training and exposure to a variety of health care careers, on the eighth floor of the hospital tower.

The Grand Island Senior High Academy of Medical Sciences project will cost $5.92 million, but it is expected to be ready for the 2022-23 school year at no cost to taxpayers.

The hospital has agreed to lease the space to the school district for a token fee and private donations got a jump start with the announcement last week that JBS USA was giving $500,000 from its Hometown Strong initiative to the project.

This is an extremely exciting project that will create a 20,522-square-foot learning lab that will serve more than 450 area high school students. Organizers describe it as a “school within a hospital.”

When GISH moved to its academy system, the idea was to involve local businesspeople in providing career education to high school students that will prepare them to enter the workforce.