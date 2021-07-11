Grand Island Public Schools needs help to stay maskless

It’s early July and we’re already making plans for our kids to go back to school in mid-August.

After the way the coronavirus affected our schools during the past two years, it is encouraging to hear that Grand Island Public Schools, which educates about 10,000 students, believes it will be ready in August to making masks optional for staff members, students and visitors.

This past week the school district issued its preliminary Safe Return to School Plan, which says masks will be optional and visitors will be allowed in GIPS buildings.

Of course, there must be conditions on these changes from the past year when masks were required and no visitors were allowed. The changes will be made provided that “Substantial Transmission,” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, doesn’t occur in Hall County.

That means that this loosening of restrictions could be retracted if there is large-scale community transmission of the virus in the county. It was announced last week that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska increased by 80% to 456 cases for the week ending July 1. This is expected to be largely due to the presence of the delta variant of the virus in our state, as that strain is more contagious.