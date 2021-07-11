Grand Island Public Schools needs help to stay maskless

It’s early July and we’re already making plans for our kids to go back to school in mid-August.
After the way the coronavirus affected our schools during the past two years, it is encouraging to hear that Grand Island Public Schools, which educates about 10,000 students, believes it will be ready in August to making masks optional for staff members, students and visitors.
This past week the school district issued its preliminary Safe Return to School Plan, which says masks will be optional and visitors will be allowed in GIPS buildings.
Of course, there must be conditions on these changes from the past year when masks were required and no visitors were allowed. The changes will be made provided that “Substantial Transmission,” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, doesn’t occur in Hall County.
That means that this loosening of restrictions could be retracted if there is large-scale community transmission of the virus in the county. It was announced last week that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska increased by 80% to 456 cases for the week ending July 1. This is expected to be largely due to the presence of the delta variant of the virus in our state, as that strain is more contagious.
The numbers must be put into perspective as the increase was such a high percentage because the state had such a low number of new cases earlier in June.
Also, the district already loosened protocols for summer school and, according to a GIPS statement, no summer school students are known to have tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Tawana Grover emphasized that what was released last week is preliminary and community input will have a significant effect on the final Safe Return to School Plan.
That is a wise approach as the district wants to respect the concerns of its students and their parents.
“Community input is very valuable to this process,” she said. “We want to make sure people are comfortable with the plan,” Grover said.
A survey is available to complete on the GIPS website, gips.org, until next Thursday. A final plan for the upcoming school year is expected to be released Aug. 1.
The current draft of the back-to-school plan was put together under advisement by a board crisis team, area medical professionals and the Central District Health Department. The core group in developing the plan, however, was the same 21-member GIPS pandemic team assembled to help develop protocols for the last school year.
This team is made up of GIPS staff members from throughout the district who have relied heavily on research and gathering ideas from other schools, Grover said.
The school district did a lot during the past year to make it possible to have in-person education for a large percentage of its students, including its new Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization air purification system, hand sanitizing stations and use of CDC-approved cleaning supplies. These will continue to be used.
Grover said the availability of coronavirus vaccines is being kept in mind throughout the plan’s conception, including taking into consideration there is no vaccination currently available to children under the age of 12.
This underscores the importance of children older than 12 and adults getting vaccinated. The pace of vaccination has slowed greatly in our area to the point that mass vaccination clinics are not being held at the Community Fieldhouse any longer. But those who aren’t vaccinated still can get the vaccine at the CDHD office at 1137 S. Locust St., as well as at area pharmacies.
CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson emphasized again recently that getting vaccinated “is the single best action you can take to protect yourself and those around you from COVID-19.”
Vaccinations are available at CDHD between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours on Thursday when they are available until 8 p.m.
Minors under age 19 need parental or guardian consent to receive their vaccinations. For more information, call 308-385-5175 or visit the CDHD website at cdhd.ne.gov.
So get vaccinated if you haven’t already and provide your input to GIPS on its preliminary back-to-school plan.
Let’s all come together to see that our children can safely begin the new school year without masks starting in August.