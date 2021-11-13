Grand Island residents have a lot of heart to help

We have two Saturday Salutes this week both involving a lot of heart.

When Rick Hock, 53, suffered a massive heart attack June 28 in Grand Island, doctors were pessimistic about his long-term chances after experiencing an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

Greater than 90% of such victims don’t survive, which was reported in a story earlier this week by Independent staff writer Jeff Bahr.

“And, in fact, most don’t make it to the hospital,” said Dr. Erich Fruehling, an interventional cardiologist.

But Hock is alive and doing just fine.

His recovery was celebrated in a gathering at CHI Health St. Francis. Hock, who lives in Aurora, was accompanied by his wife, Chris, and some of their 11 grandchildren. All reasons to be grateful for the first responders and St. Francis staff members who helped Hock.

Fruehling said he’s made “a remarkable recovery.”

Hock was at Famous Footwear in Grand Island, shopping for the upcoming wedding of his daughter, Alicia.