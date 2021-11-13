Grand Island residents have a lot of heart to help

We have two Saturday Salutes this week both involving a lot of heart.
When Rick Hock, 53, suffered a massive heart attack June 28 in Grand Island, doctors were pessimistic about his long-term chances after experiencing an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.
Greater than 90% of such victims don’t survive, which was reported in a story earlier this week by Independent staff writer Jeff Bahr.
“And, in fact, most don’t make it to the hospital,” said Dr. Erich Fruehling, an interventional cardiologist.
But Hock is alive and doing just fine.
His recovery was celebrated in a gathering at CHI Health St. Francis. Hock, who lives in Aurora, was accompanied by his wife, Chris, and some of their 11 grandchildren. All reasons to be grateful for the first responders and St. Francis staff members who helped Hock.
Fruehling said he’s made “a remarkable recovery.”
Hock was at Famous Footwear in Grand Island, shopping for the upcoming wedding of his daughter, Alicia.
“I have to tell you, when you first came in there was nobody optimistic about your potential recovery, to be honest,” Fruehling told Hock at the ceremony. “A lot of times, there isn’t room for a lot of optimism. But everybody did what they needed to do.”
After Hock collapsed and someone dialed 911, the first person on the scene was Sgt. Brandon Wagner of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department. Wagner found Hock laying facedown on the floor. He began chest compression and other lifesaving efforts, and the Grand Island Fire Department arrived shortly thereafter. Zach Moul and Harvey Langrehr, who are firefighters and paramedics, attended Tuesday’s ceremony.
Once in the St. Francis cardiac catheterization lab, the hospital’s cardiac team found a 100% blockage in Hock’s left anterior descending artery.
Because of the blocked artery, the heart attack continued even after Hock arrived at the hospital.
Doctors concluded that “his only chance was probably to open that artery and support him through it,” Fruehling said. Dr. Doug Kosmicki, another interventional cardiologist, played a key role in Hock’s recovery. So did Drs. Jeff King and Jose Friesen, who are invasive cardiologists, and Dr. Nikhil Jagan, a critical care physician.
After 24 hours, doctors were able to wean Hock off support systems.
Hock doesn’t remember collapsing at the shoe store, or anything that happened during the next two weeks. He spent a total of three weeks in the hospital. Hock is back at work at Mars Pets Foods.
The March 19 wedding will take place with Hock in attendance.
*****
If you’ve got something made of metal laying around somewhere, you can help build a memorial to veterans.
A drive called “Metals for Veterans” is underway to help build a memorial at Hall County Veterans Park. The monument will pay tribute to soldiers who served post-Vietnam. That era includes the Gulf War and the War on Terrorism.
Contributors don’t have to just donate scrap metal. Organizers are happy to receive checks.
But they’re happy to take any recyclable metals off of your hands. Those items could include aluminum cans, copper, old gutters, appliances, car engines and entire cars. “Anything that’s metal,” said Ken Barber, facility manager for Alter Metal Recycling.
The other business involved in the scrap metal drive is Kramer’s Auto Parts and Iron Co.
To help the cause, people can bring their items to either business and say you’d like to donate them.
“Or they can get ahold of us, and we will have someone pick it up,” says Tim Bartz, co-owner of Kramer’s.
The phone number for Alter Metal Recycling is 308-381-0600. Kramer’s number is 308-384-1116.
We want to thank both businesses for stepping up for veterans.