Grand Island retail, government getting boost with increased spending

Month after month, recently, Grand Island has been getting great economic news from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

The latest numbers released, for the month of May, show it was the third straight month in which net taxable sales in our community have been at record highs.

Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said May net taxable sales were the highest since at least 2006, when they began collecting data. Grand Island’s economy first hit $1 billion or more of net taxable sales in a full year in 2013.

Johnson said that, in March, some pent-up economic energy emerged from the pandemic-stricken economy with a record $101.127 million in net taxable sales. April had a total of $99.285 million and May’s $98.386 million continues the trend.

Americans, and Grand Island shoppers in particular, have stepped up their spending and our businesses and the community services funded with the tax revenue are benefiting from it.

The chamber is a big promoter of shopping local and Grand Island’s second annual GO! Passport Program has been helping boost taxable sales.

The program is sponsored by Look Local Grow Local, a collaboration of Grow Grand Island and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.