Grand Island retail, government getting boost with increased spending

Month after month, recently, Grand Island has been getting great economic news from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
The latest numbers released, for the month of May, show it was the third straight month in which net taxable sales in our community have been at record highs.
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said May net taxable sales were the highest since at least 2006, when they began collecting data. Grand Island’s economy first hit $1 billion or more of net taxable sales in a full year in 2013.
Johnson said that, in March, some pent-up economic energy emerged from the pandemic-stricken economy with a record $101.127 million in net taxable sales. April had a total of $99.285 million and May’s $98.386 million continues the trend.
Americans, and Grand Island shoppers in particular, have stepped up their spending and our businesses and the community services funded with the tax revenue are benefiting from it.
The chamber is a big promoter of shopping local and Grand Island’s second annual GO! Passport Program has been helping boost taxable sales.
The program is sponsored by Look Local Grow Local, a collaboration of Grow Grand Island and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
The idea behind the passport program, which is modeled after the successful Nebraska Passport Program, is to not only get people into participating businesses, but also encourage them to spend money while they are there.
GO! will continue through Sept. 30.
The Look Local Grow Local campaign was designed to educate the community on the importance of shopping locally.
“When you spend your money in Grand Island, that money stays here and that really does help our entire community,” Nikki Palmer, the chamber’s special projects coordinator who is organizing the program, said when it started in June.
The passport program gave out 800 booklets last year. This year’s booklets can be picked up at any of the participating businesses. Those who visit all 10 businesses and have their passports stamped may return them to the chamber office for a bag of prizes.
Participants also may download the Grand Island VIBE app on their smartphone to collect digital stamps.
Businesses listed on the passport are:
— Axe Holes, 2300 N. Webb Road
— Bella Design & Décor, 110 E. Third St.
— Central Nebraska Humane Society, 1312 Sky Park Road
— Dee’s Hallmark, Conestoga Mall
— Imagination City Children’s Museum, Conestoga Mall
— Sticky Rice, 305 W. Koenig
— Story Coffeehouse, 4100 W. 13th St.
— Underground Café. 309 W. Third St.
— West Anna Boutique, 116 E. Third St.
— Western Edge, 111 N. Diers Ave.
The continued increase in spending throughout Grand Island is great news as we continue to recover from the struggles caused by the pandemic.
Continue to spend local and make sure you do it safely as the Central Health District is struggling with a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.