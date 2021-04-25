Grand Island Senior High academies doing their job so students can

Every year, GISH graduates more than 500 students. The goal of the learning academies and CPI, as well as the district’s many community business partners, is to try to retain as many of those students in the community as possible.

Earlier in the week, we learned about how students in the Academy of Medical Sciences are training to be certified in CPR. This week small groups took turns testing for certification.

These sophomores will move on in their junior year to the learning lab on the eighth floor of CHI Health St. Francis that is being made possible through the district’s partnership with St. Francis. The $5.92 million project will provide juniors and seniors with training and exposure to a variety of health care careers.

Expected to be ready for the 2022-23 school year, the lab will serve more than 450 area high school students.

As an example of what the job-readiness focus has achieved, this month, CPI students who are nearing graduation have been demonstrating what they have learned through the building trades program as they have been completing their house project.