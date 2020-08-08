A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to two local fundraising projects that are coming to fruition.
The new fountain, a replica of the original Three Graces Fountain erected there in 1907, has been placed in Grand Island’s Pioneer Park.
The original fountain was placed on July 4, 1907, by the Womens Club to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the settlers arriving in Grand Island. It was destroyed by vandals on Halloween in 1950, was used as a planter holding petunias after that and later was replaced with a concrete fountain that had since deteriorated.
So the Hall County Historical Society got involved in a project to raise funds for a new fountain. The one placed in the park this week was made from the foundry molds for the 1907 original.
Efforts to place the fountain fell behind due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Historical Society had expected to complete the project in the spring, but now it will be done by Labor Day, with a dedication next year.
The project has raised $105,000. More is needed for an adjoining flagpole and other features, so donations can be given to the Hall County Historical Society.
Tornado Hill to get its marker
Another project that has been a long time coming and had trouble continuing due to the pandemic has new life because the Historical Society has joined in.
Stephanie Crosby of Grand Island launched a project to place a historical marker at Tornado Hill in Ryder Park last year, but her fundraising efforts were coming up short. Now, with the Historical Society involved, donations are tax-deductible and the Hall County group has experience working with History Nebraska, the state’s historical agency, to get markers placed.
At 5-by-6 feet, with 180 words, the large, erected bronze historical marker will resemble other markers seen around the state. It will commemorate the night of June 3, 1980, when seven tornadoes struck the Grand Island area in three hours. Tornado Hill was created from debris that was gathered up after the tornadoes.
The marker will cost $6,000 and Crosby has raised about $5,000.
Donations to the project can be sent to: Hall County Historical Society, 603 N. Plum St., Grand Island, NE 68801.
Checks can also be sent to Stephanie Crosby at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, 601 N. Webb Road, Grand Island, NE 68803.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.