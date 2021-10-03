Harvest of Harmony showcases hometown feel of community

Harvest of Harmony’s roots go back to 1938 when Grand Island Chamber of Commerce members decided to organize an event to promote goodwill among the area small towns. That first parade was a rousing success with eight bands and 13 floats in a parade that was estimated to have 10,000 people watching from the streets.

Just as Harvest of Harmony was getting off the ground, World War II began and ceased the parade for a few years in 1942, due to gas rationing. Once the war ended, Harvest of Harmony resumed in 1946 and added the ever-popular pageant.

During the years, Harvest of Harmony has grown into one of Nebraska’s largest marching band competitions.

This year’s parade attracted more than 190 entries, including high school bands and floats. There also were 24 bands competing in the field competition at Grand Island Senior High School’s Memorial Stadium.

The parade’s theme, “We Are All Superheroes,” is an appropriate selection for recognizing local frontline workers who have kept our community going as we approach two years of surviving the pandemic.

There also are many volunteers who help the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce stage the annual event, which, no doubt, is one of the “crown jewel” events annually for our community.