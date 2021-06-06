Health care coverage is essential

It took almost two years after the 2018 election for the state to actually set up the Medicaid expansion. That was the longest delay among states that have expanded their coverage. People who had been falling through the cracks began getting at least basic Medicaid coverage on Oct. 1, 2020.

Now, beginning this Oct. 1, 2021, all of them will have full coverage.

It took the citizen petition process to get the possibility of expanding the state’s Medicaid coverage on the ballot and then voters across the state choosing to vote for the ballot measure to get the state to provide this coverage. Now, the full coverage that the voters had wanted all along will be available to Nebraskans who had been unable to afford health care before the expansion.

This will mean they can get preventive health care, as well as early care for diseases that could lead to much more serious health problems if untreated.

Health insurance is essential for all Nebraskans. Healthy people are much more likely to be part of our state’s workforce, involved in community activities and raising healthy families. Anything our state can do to get its residents the health care they need is in the state’s best interests.