Hope springs eternal in Grand Island

Also at the this year’s show are dozens of vendors and farms selling the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items from throughout the United States and beyond, offering a variety of products made from alpacas.

All this means that local hotels are full, restaurants are busy and retail stores are serving visitors, too.

This is the first of at least six national livestock shows that will take place at Fonner Park this year, followed by the Nebraska State Fair, Husker Harvest Days and the Aksarben Stock Show in August and September.

Grand Island has been rightly recognized as a premier livestock show destination. The growth of use of the facilities at Fonner Park built when the Nebraska State Fair moved to Grand Island more than 10 years ago is thanks in large part to the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority, a marketing partnership that has successfully brought animal show events to the community by bringing shared resources to the table.

With the promise of a brighter future that comes with spring and the big step forward our area has taken with vaccination against the coronavirus, we have reason to be excited. Continue to get out and about safely with masks and social distancing until we can truly say we have beaten the virus, but enjoy the hope that comes with the change of seasons.