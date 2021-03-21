Hope springs eternal in Grand Island

Saturday was the first day of spring and all over Grand Island, people were out enjoying the sunshine and warmer weather.
Nowhere was there a bigger crowd than at Fonner Park, where the Alpaca Owners Association Inc. (AOA) National Alpaca Show was underway at the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena and horse racing enthusiasts were gathered for a full afternoon of races.
Grand Island Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Johnson said last month, when the Heartland Hoops Classic drew crowds to the Heartland Events Center, followed by the state cheer and dance competition, that there was a growing sense that the worst of the pandemic was behind us and things would soon be getting back to normal.
An influx of visitors to the community results in increased revenues for local retail, hotel and restaurant businesses and can make it possible to upgrade or replacing equipment, invest in a building, hire additional staff or simply realize a higher return on investment.
The community saw a 50% decrease in revenues generated from tourism last year because of the pandemic, so the return of events that draw visitors to Grand Island is very encouraging.
With the alpaca show this weekend, there are 102 alpaca farms represented with visitors coming from nearly 30 states, from New York to Washington.
Also at the this year’s show are dozens of vendors and farms selling the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items from throughout the United States and beyond, offering a variety of products made from alpacas.
All this means that local hotels are full, restaurants are busy and retail stores are serving visitors, too.
This is the first of at least six national livestock shows that will take place at Fonner Park this year, followed by the Nebraska State Fair, Husker Harvest Days and the Aksarben Stock Show in August and September.
Grand Island has been rightly recognized as a premier livestock show destination. The growth of use of the facilities at Fonner Park built when the Nebraska State Fair moved to Grand Island more than 10 years ago is thanks in large part to the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority, a marketing partnership that has successfully brought animal show events to the community by bringing shared resources to the table.
With the promise of a brighter future that comes with spring and the big step forward our area has taken with vaccination against the coronavirus, we have reason to be excited. Continue to get out and about safely with masks and social distancing until we can truly say we have beaten the virus, but enjoy the hope that comes with the change of seasons.