Hunger eats away at our world

A total of 24 scientists, researchers, economists and other professionals who have received the World Food Prize came together this week to send a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to put the country’s focus on alleviating global hunger, malnutrition and poverty.

“American leadership will be a beacon that helps to light the way and a catalyst for action that gets us to a world in 2030 where we live within our planetary boundaries, everyone is well-nourished, and no one goes to bed hungry,” said Lawrence Haddad, 2018 World Food Prize laureate and executive director of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition.

Food insecurity is a serious problem in our own country that merits radical action by the government, but it is a threat to the future of nations across the globe.

The people who signed the letter have been recognized by the World Food Prize Foundation for their efforts to improve the quality and availability of food.

They asked President Biden to immediately reestablish American leadership worldwide to end hunger. This would mean renewing the focus on fact-based policy and expansion of the USAID Feed the Future initiatives.