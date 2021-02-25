Hunger eats away at our world

A total of 24 scientists, researchers, economists and other professionals who have received the World Food Prize came together this week to send a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to put the country’s focus on alleviating global hunger, malnutrition and poverty.
“American leadership will be a beacon that helps to light the way and a catalyst for action that gets us to a world in 2030 where we live within our planetary boundaries, everyone is well-nourished, and no one goes to bed hungry,” said Lawrence Haddad, 2018 World Food Prize laureate and executive director of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition.
Food insecurity is a serious problem in our own country that merits radical action by the government, but it is a threat to the future of nations across the globe.
The people who signed the letter have been recognized by the World Food Prize Foundation for their efforts to improve the quality and availability of food.
They asked President Biden to immediately reestablish American leadership worldwide to end hunger. This would mean renewing the focus on fact-based policy and expansion of the USAID Feed the Future initiatives.
“American leadership on getting food systems right will inspire and embolden others to join forces to end hunger, counter climate change, generate jobs and promote responsible stewardship of the environment,” the letter said.
President Biden has a daunting task of renewing the United States’ participation in a variety of global efforts, including the Paris Climate Accord, the World Health Organization and various United Nations efforts, but nowhere is U.S. involvement more crucial than in the battle to end hunger worldwide.
According to the United Nations, in 2018, about 821 million people, 1 in 9 worldwide, went to bed on an empty stomach each night. One in 3 suffer from some form of malnutrition, which also includes obesity.
The coronavirus pandemic has just worsened the situation. Estimates suggest that an additional 83 million to 132 million more people will be chronically hungry due to the pandemic by the time it ends.
According to Action Against Hunger, about 14 million children under the age of 5 worldwide suffer from severe acute malnutrition.
The United Nations says that hunger and malnutrition are the biggest risks to health worldwide — greater than AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined.
Africa is the continent with the most undernourishment - at almost 20%. But hunger is slowly rising in Latin America and the Caribbean. In Asia, Western Asia has shown a continuous increase since 2010 with more than 12% of its population undernourished.
Akinwumi Adesina, the winner of the 2017 World Food Prize, drew an analogy between the current effort to vaccinate people during the pandemic and protecting people from hunger.
“For millions of poor people around the world, the risk of dying from hunger is greater than dying from COVID-19. Without food, medicines don’t work. Food and nutrition are the vaccines against hunger. Let’s vaccinate the world against hunger,” said Adesina, president of the African Development Bank.
The health and economic prosperity of countries across the world are important to the United States’ future. The U.S. once again should become a leader in efforts to stop hunger worldwide.