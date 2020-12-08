Hunger is a very real threat in Grand Island

As coronavirus infections surge across the United States and people are continuing to suffer financially with businesses closed or cutting back hours of their employees, millions of Americans are turning to food banks to feed their families.

But we need look no farther than those struggling in Grand Island to see the buildup in the number of people at risk of going hungry this Christmas season.

When Project Hunger prepared for its annual Thanksgiving basket distribution, it filled about 1,200 baskets for families that had been nominated by nonprofit agencies in the community. This was several hundred more families than normal because the pandemic has caused a lot of financial hardship for poorer families, especially those whose source of income is in the service industry.

Then, when the Salvation Army distributed its annual Thanksgiving lunch, another 400 to-go meals were picked up.