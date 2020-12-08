Hunger is a very real threat in Grand Island

As coronavirus infections surge across the United States and people are continuing to suffer financially with businesses closed or cutting back hours of their employees, millions of Americans are turning to food banks to feed their families.
But we need look no farther than those struggling in Grand Island to see the buildup in the number of people at risk of going hungry this Christmas season.
When Project Hunger prepared for its annual Thanksgiving basket distribution, it filled about 1,200 baskets for families that had been nominated by nonprofit agencies in the community. This was several hundred more families than normal because the pandemic has caused a lot of financial hardship for poorer families, especially those whose source of income is in the service industry.
Then, when the Salvation Army distributed its annual Thanksgiving lunch, another 400 to-go meals were picked up.
Now that Thanksgiving is past, many families are struggling to keep food in their cupboards for the coming weeks. On Saturday, the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church and other volunteers from throughout the community will conduct the monthly mobile pantry, giving out 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with a variety of nonperishable staple items, as well as fresh produce and bread. The drive-thru distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. next to the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn at Fonner Park.
This monthly giveaway with food supplied by the Food Bank for the Heartland feeds close to 1,000 families. The Salvation Army also is the home of the community food pantry that provides food to people in need on weekdays, as well as its feeding program that serves lunch and dinner Monday through Friday and Sunday evening dinners.
Grand Island Public Schools also strives to supply food to families in need. Many local churches have their own programs to try to meet the needs of the hungry.
And this month, as it has been doing for about 20 years, Christmas Cheer will provide food vouchers for the food needed for a Christmas dinner to about 900 families. Donations to that project can be made at any Home Federal Bank in Grand Island.
As Don Smith, Christmas Cheer Board chairman said last month, Grand Island is “such a giving and caring community, and its needs are always met one way or another.”
We urge all of our readers to find ways to contribute to community efforts to feed the many food insecure families in Grand Island and throughout the area.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.