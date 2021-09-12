Husker Harvest Days shows importance of ag producers

Each year, farm equipment is developed with ever more precision in getting the job done with less resources. That technology can range from drones that will do a host of farm jobs, such as scouting fields or spraying for insects or crop diseases to automated equipment with sophisticated on-board computers that can shave off even more hours of work. The name of the game is getting more work done in less time with fewer resources.

During the 44 years that HHD has been in Grand Island, the number of technical innovations in farming that have been displayed at the show has been staggering. Even equipment that only half a decade ago was consider cutting edge is now commonplace.

While there are still challenges in raising livestock and growing crops, technology continues to help farmers and ranchers produce more with fewer resources. And many of the innovations they are using were first seen at HHD.

It will be exciting for the people who use this equipment to make a living to have this opportunity to see what is in their futures.

The show will be conducted Tuesday through Thursday at the site on Husker Highway, opening at 8 a.m. each day.