Husker Harvest Days shows importance of ag producers

The Nebraska State Fair has concluded, the corn in the fields is changing colors, and a few of our trees are even showing signs of the coming fall. So it’s time for Husker Harvest Days.
After a year and a half of the pandemic, central Nebraska and the entire state were enthusiastic about coming together for the State Fair. Now farmers and ranchers have the opportunity to gather at the Husker Harvest Days grounds west of Grand Island to see the latest innovations in agriculture.
More than 100,000 visitors take in the three-day agricultural show each year. This will be the 45th year it has been conducted right here in central Nebraska. Since the show had to be canceled last year, there is sure to be great interest in taking in the show this year.
The number of exhibitors is down a little, but 92% of the display area will be full and there will be plenty for showgoers to do.
HHD is one of the world’s largest farm shows with an emphasis on irrigation and new technology.
Many of the major farm equipment manufacturers weren’t able to preview their latest technological advances last year. So, at this year’s show, there will be a lot of new farm equipment that will be unveiled. These innovations are sure to revolutionize how farming is done in meeting the challenges of the future.
Each year, farm equipment is developed with ever more precision in getting the job done with less resources. That technology can range from drones that will do a host of farm jobs, such as scouting fields or spraying for insects or crop diseases to automated equipment with sophisticated on-board computers that can shave off even more hours of work. The name of the game is getting more work done in less time with fewer resources.
During the 44 years that HHD has been in Grand Island, the number of technical innovations in farming that have been displayed at the show has been staggering. Even equipment that only half a decade ago was consider cutting edge is now commonplace.
While there are still challenges in raising livestock and growing crops, technology continues to help farmers and ranchers produce more with fewer resources. And many of the innovations they are using were first seen at HHD.
It will be exciting for the people who use this equipment to make a living to have this opportunity to see what is in their futures.
The show will be conducted Tuesday through Thursday at the site on Husker Highway, opening at 8 a.m. each day.
While Husker Harvest Days is an economic boon to the area, bringing thousands of visitors who also will patronize Grand Island hotels and motels, restaurants and retail businesses, it also emphasizes the importance of agriculture to our economy.