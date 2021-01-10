If you’ve had COVID-19, give plasma

The Red Cross website indicates there is an urgent need for “this potentially lifesaving blood product.” Hospital distributions of convalescent plasma have increased about 250% since October. More donors are needed as soon as possible to lessen the national shortage.

In order to donate convalescent plasma people must have a prior, verified diagnosis of COVID-19, must be fully recovered and must have been free of symptoms for at least 14 days.

Those who would like to donate convalescent plasma should first complete a donor request form at redcross.org.

Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that has several duties, including helping to maintain blood pressure and supplying critical proteins for blood clotting. Aside from COVID-19, it also helps save the lives of trauma patients, burn victims and those receiving blood transfusions.

Finding out you have COVID-19 can be scary. Actually suffering from the symptoms, such as shortness of breath, is even scarier. But this is a specific step people who are grateful for having recovered from COVID-19 can take to help others going through the same situation.

To schedule an appointment at the Grand Island Red Cross, call 308-646-3304 or send an email to lauren.post@redcross.org.