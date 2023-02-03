Don't you love a story with a happy ending?

A Grand Island dog that was missing for 31 days returned home safely in mid-January thanks to the efforts of countless people, two rotisserie chickens from Sam's Club and a relentless owner.

Connie Ogg never gave up hope that she'd be reunited with Cody, the family's English Springer Spaniel.

After Cody went missing Dec. 15, Ogg posted fliers on bulletin boards at area Pump & Pantries. She brought the fliers to law enforcement offices and everywhere else she could think of. She talked to area farmers and ranchers, and posted 50 laminated "lost dog" posters. The top of the poster read, "Devastated family...Please help!"

Ogg looked for the dog every day, for up to 11 hours a day. She traveled north of St. Libory. She went south to Doniphan and east to Central City.

"Six tanks," of gas, she told The Independent.

Voice for Companion Animals, based in Grand Island, played a big role in the search. "We were one of many. It was a great team," said Voice for Companion Animals volunteer Robyn Mays.

Ogg retained the services of a pet tracker from Auburn named Karin TarQwyn, who gave good advice. Many farmers and ranchers kept an eye out for the dog.

"I didn't ever give up," Ogg said. "I was out every day, driving."

Ogg and her husband, Alan, live on West 18th Street.

Cody got loose, escaping through the gate in the backyard, on Dec. 15. Their daughter, who was moving, had accidentally left the gate open.

Ogg became a familiar figure at the Central Nebraska Humane Society. In addition to driving around, she worked the phones and Facebook. Early on, the dog was spotted near Runza and the Mongolian Grill.

Attempting to understand Cody's movements, Ogg tried to think like a dog.

Every night, she left the gate open, hoping he'd return.

When Ogg ran into people on her search, many people asked if she'd found her dog yet.

Hundreds of people were looking for him, Ogg said.

Good news arrived Thursday, Jan. 12, when a 911 dispatcher called saying Cody had been spotted on West 13th Street, off of Highway 11. He was sitting near the tire of a farmer's pivot. But the dog could not be retrieved. For several days, Cody hung around a farm halfway between Cairo and Wood River, which is where he was finally apprehended.

"With the sightings we were able to set up a game camera that sent images to a cell phone. So when something triggered it, an image was sent," Mays said.

Beckie King and her husband, Todd, own a live trap, which they deployed at the farm. King is with Voice for Companion Animals.

They baited the trap with a rotisserie chicken the group obtained from Sam's Club. The business donated two chickens to Tracie Pfeifle, who's with Voice for Companion Animals.

On Friday, Jan. 13, Cody went into the trap but didn't trigger the door. The next day, the trap worked.

"I was bawling, because he was so skinny. And he was exhausted," Ogg said.

Cody's vet said the dog was 10 pounds overweight before he took off. "That's probably what saved him," Ogg said.

During Cody's time in the wild, volunteers from Voices for Companion Animals drove around a lot, looking for Cody. One of the volunteers was Sharilyn Nelson.

A Hall County deputy also helped with the the effort.

Mays likes the way Ogg reacted to her dog's disappearance. If a dog goes missing, she said, it's best to get to work immediately. Don't assume he'll return home.

Cody is now back to normal, living a comfortable life.

A happy ending, one made possible by countless people in Grand Island and the surrounding area who came together to support a community member and her family. We salute their great work.