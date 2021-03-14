Insults, threats are not effective commentary

With the expansion of social media’s presence and prominence in our lives during the past 20 years, an extremely disturbing facet has been the growth of people’s willingness to write insulting, hateful comments online that they would never say to someone’s face.
From Facebook to Twitter, anyone can be subjected to horrible harassment and bullying, and it has become easier and easier to belittle someone because of their gender, their race, their political views, even their looks.
Individuals can avoid this toxic culture by simply staying off social media.
But for journalists, online harassment can be a serious issue as it is their job to have an online presence and they can’t just stay away from social media in order to shield themselves.
This issue came to a head last week when Fox News Channel personality Tucker Carlson belittled a technology reporter for the New York Times who had tweeted about support for women enduring online harassment.
Taylor Lorenz, who reports on internet culture for the Times, tweeted, “It’s not an exaggeration to say that the harassment and smear campaign I’ve had to endure over the past year has destroyed my life.”
On his show Tuesday, Carlson made fun of Lorenz for considering an online attack on her as harassment.
Fox later supported Carlson with a statement saying, “No public figure or journalist is immune from legitimate criticism of their reporting, claims or journalistic tactics.”
But online harassment and bullying are far from legitimate criticism. Harassment gets very personal and is extremely insulting and hurtful. And it has more often been directed at women than men during recent years.
On Twitter last week, Lorenz posted a copy of one message she had received online that said, “I hope you cry yourself to sleep every night. I hope you take your own life. I hope you live all your days in fear. You are the scum of the Earth. Why are you still breathing?” The person repeated “kill yourself” 11 times.
This is just one example of the harassment she has received and, unfortunately, it is more typical of comments journalists receive than we would like to believe.
Harassment and bullying became more prevalent in recent years as our country had a president who repeatedly berated people on Twitter.
The International Women’s Media Foundation has reported that in a 2018 survey, 63% of female journalists said they’d been threatened or harassed online.
The Lee Enterprises policy on ethics and social media says that the Grand Island Independent newsroom promises its readers and itself to uphold “the highest standards of journalism.” We are told to remember that our actions online reflect our integrity as journalists.
“Before you post, stop to consider the messages and images you’re putting on social media. Remember that nothing posted online is assumed to be private,” the policy says.
This is good advice for everyone who uses social media.
Anonymous online rants have become the way for people to express their rage and blow off steam. But they are extremely hurtful to the people to whom they’re addressed.
Constructive interaction between a journalist and their audience is one thing. Insults and threats are not acceptable behavior — in person or on social media.