Insults, threats are not effective commentary

Fox later supported Carlson with a statement saying, “No public figure or journalist is immune from legitimate criticism of their reporting, claims or journalistic tactics.”

But online harassment and bullying are far from legitimate criticism. Harassment gets very personal and is extremely insulting and hurtful. And it has more often been directed at women than men during recent years.

On Twitter last week, Lorenz posted a copy of one message she had received online that said, “I hope you cry yourself to sleep every night. I hope you take your own life. I hope you live all your days in fear. You are the scum of the Earth. Why are you still breathing?” The person repeated “kill yourself” 11 times.

This is just one example of the harassment she has received and, unfortunately, it is more typical of comments journalists receive than we would like to believe.

Harassment and bullying became more prevalent in recent years as our country had a president who repeatedly berated people on Twitter.

The International Women’s Media Foundation has reported that in a 2018 survey, 63% of female journalists said they’d been threatened or harassed online.