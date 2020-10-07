Integrity of Hall County election system ensured

There should be no doubt among Hall County voters about the integrity of our county’s voting system as the general election nears.
Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet has been forthcoming with the public about how the county is preparing for an election in which a majority of the ballots will be cast in advance. On Monday, she revealed that a weekend audit had determined that her office issued 21 duplicate ballots, meaning those voters received at least two ballots for the same election.
But the county has records of who receives ballots and information on how to contact them so they could be immediately contacted about the mistake. If any of them actually tried to vote twice, the system would not accept the second ballot.
“Once a voter returns a ballot, the voter record is locked down and no other ballot can be received,” Overstreet said.
All of the duplicates were issued because a voter submitted multiple by-mail applications. A processing update has been implemented with the help of election vendor Election Systems and Software to ensure the duplicate issue doesn’t arise again.
“There are myriad checks and balances in Nebraska’s election process and the mailed ballot audit demonstrates that,” Overstreet said.
Early voting began Monday and it’s likely that the majority of Hall County’s votes will be cast in advance because of the coronavirus pandemic. There are several ways to vote in the upcoming election.
Voters who want to cast their ballot in person without going to the polls on Election Day can go to the Hall County Administration Building at 121 S. Pine St. Voting booths have been set up in the first-floor hallway. Voters will be able to complete their ballots and then place them in the drop box. They will receive their “I Voted” sticker, something many people find important.
Voters who have received their ballots by mail may fill them out and return them by mail or they can place them in the drop box outside the Administration Building. They also can take them into the building and drop them off directly at the election commissioner’s office. Early voting is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Last week, Hall County already had issued more than 8,400 mail-in ballots. By Friday the county had received more than 200 completed ballots.
The county also will have all its polling sites open on Election Day, Nov. 3, with voting from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For those who haven’t filed an application for an early ballot yet, the applications are available in a file box under the drop box at the Administration Building.
There’s no doubt that your vote will count, whether you cast it now or on Election Day. Whichever form of voting is most comfortable for you, make sure you vote and have your voice heard.
EDITOR’S NOTE: In the spirit of transparency and full disclosure Overstreet is a former Grand Island Independent staff member.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!