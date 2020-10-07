Integrity of Hall County election system ensured

Voters who want to cast their ballot in person without going to the polls on Election Day can go to the Hall County Administration Building at 121 S. Pine St. Voting booths have been set up in the first-floor hallway. Voters will be able to complete their ballots and then place them in the drop box. They will receive their “I Voted” sticker, something many people find important.

Voters who have received their ballots by mail may fill them out and return them by mail or they can place them in the drop box outside the Administration Building. They also can take them into the building and drop them off directly at the election commissioner’s office. Early voting is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Last week, Hall County already had issued more than 8,400 mail-in ballots. By Friday the county had received more than 200 completed ballots.

The county also will have all its polling sites open on Election Day, Nov. 3, with voting from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For those who haven’t filed an application for an early ballot yet, the applications are available in a file box under the drop box at the Administration Building.