Journalism Competition and Preservation Act comes down to what’s fair

Company B is our nation’s news publishers, and Company B’s product is all of the local, regional and state news their staff members produce.

News publishers have been suffering in recent years because of lost revenue at the hands of Google and Facebook.

According to the News Media Alliance, nearly half of the counties in the country have only one newspaper left, while almost 200 counties have no local newspaper at all.

Publishers are providing the must-have content for the online platforms to capture viewers and, in turn, to grow.

Google and Facebook’s duopoly ties the hands of publishers, who deserve fair compensation for the value they offer every day with the news they produce.

We believe the passage of the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act is the first step.

News publishers are seeking support for this legislation currently before Congress (H.R. 1735 in the House and S. 673 in the Senate).

JCPA would allow news publishers to collectively negotiate with Google and Facebook for fair compensation for the use of news content. This market-based legislation is the only appropriate way to correct the competitive imbalance that existing antitrust laws do not address.