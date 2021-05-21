Lawmakers unite in support of state’s seniors

Considerable divisiveness has been evident in the Nebraska Legislature this week, but the body came together for a unanimous 41-0 vote Thursday to give final passage to a bill that would phase out state taxes on Social Security benefits.
LB64, introduced by state Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, sets up a gradual tax phaseout, reducing the state income tax on Social Security income by 5% for this year, 20% next year and 30% in 2023, continuing to expand to a 100% exemption in 2030.
To satisfy senators who were concerned about the cost of this tax exemption, an amendment was adopted to require a legislative review of the cost of the exemption after five years and require the Legislature at that time to authorize the final five years of the phaseout.
Currently, Nebraska taxes Social Security payments if the recipient’s income is more than $44,460 for an individual or $59,100 for a married couple filing jointly.
Nebraska is one of only 13 states that tax Social Security income.
Go to aarp.org and it shows you: “Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia collect state income tax on Social Security payments to at least some beneficiaries.”
Several websites approach the subject of which states tax Social Security from the perspective of people approaching retirement who are choosing where to live after they retire.
That was the focus of many of the state senators who vocally supported LB64. They emphasized that Nebraska needs to become more competitive with area states, such as Iowa, that do not tax Social Security income or have lower tax rates.
Even at a time when legislators are hesitant to do anything that reduces state tax revenue, this was an important step that will support the state’s senior citizens along with making the state more appealing to retirees.
It is important that the state show its support for the seniors who have spent much of their lives in Nebraska and played a major role in developing The Good Life that we enjoy here. But this also is an economic issue. If we can keep our senior citizens in Nebraska, they will be spending their disposable income in Nebraska.
The Legislature has come through for our state’s seniors and Gov. Pete Ricketts is expected to sign the bill into law. Starting next year, retirees will be paying less state income tax on their Social Security.