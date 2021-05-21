Lawmakers unite in support of state’s seniors

Considerable divisiveness has been evident in the Nebraska Legislature this week, but the body came together for a unanimous 41-0 vote Thursday to give final passage to a bill that would phase out state taxes on Social Security benefits.

LB64, introduced by state Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, sets up a gradual tax phaseout, reducing the state income tax on Social Security income by 5% for this year, 20% next year and 30% in 2023, continuing to expand to a 100% exemption in 2030.

To satisfy senators who were concerned about the cost of this tax exemption, an amendment was adopted to require a legislative review of the cost of the exemption after five years and require the Legislature at that time to authorize the final five years of the phaseout.

Currently, Nebraska taxes Social Security payments if the recipient’s income is more than $44,460 for an individual or $59,100 for a married couple filing jointly.

Nebraska is one of only 13 states that tax Social Security income.

Go to aarp.org and it shows you: “Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia collect state income tax on Social Security payments to at least some beneficiaries.”