Legislature actions must be in public

In the Nebraska Legislature, score the battle for transparency at 1-1, for now.
Lawmakers voted 30-19 Thursday against an effort to require public votes when they determine who will be the speaker of the Legislature and committee chairs.
State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings proposed a rule change that would make these votes public.
For about 50 years, the Legislature has had a secret-ballot system for filling those positions.
Supporters of the system contend that it relieves the pressure for partisanship in the Legislature, encouraging legislators to vote for the person they consider most-qualified for the job.
Our Legislature is officially nonpartisan, but political party membership plays a clear role in the decisions our lawmakers make throughout their public service.
They may appreciate the chance to cast votes without that peer pressure or the pressure of having their constituents know how they voted. But when you run for political office, you are representing your constituents and your decisions and votes should be held up to public scrutiny.
As Halloran said regarding his proposal to end the secret-ballot system, “Transparency breeds trust, secrecy breeds mistrust.”
Transparency in government is always valuable and should be considered essential. The majority of our state’s lawmakers voted against it in this instance.
But it is heartening to know that the Legislature rejected an effort to introduce more secrecy to the way they conduct business.
State Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango proposed a rule change that would prevent reporters from attending “executive sessions” of legislative committees.
These meetings, where the committee members discuss and vote on bills, are closed to the public but reporters are allowed to be present and report what happens.
Hughes contends that having reporters present can prevent lawmakers from having frank discussions. But if you run for office, you should know there are Sunshine Laws in effect that keep all your debate and votes in public and prevent government officials from having secret meetings.
The action in favor of transparency in this case was actually inaction, as the Legislature’s Rules Committee took no action on the proposal and no one introduced it for Thursday’s debate.
So lawmakers’ action this week essentially has been in favor of the status quo, keeping what transparency they have but rejecting a proposal for more transparency.
This just underlines how important it is that our state has reporters present at the State Capitol, keeping their eyes on our lawmakers and reporting to the public what is going on with the people’s business in the Legislature.