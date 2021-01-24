Legislature actions must be in public

But it is heartening to know that the Legislature rejected an effort to introduce more secrecy to the way they conduct business.

State Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango proposed a rule change that would prevent reporters from attending “executive sessions” of legislative committees.

These meetings, where the committee members discuss and vote on bills, are closed to the public but reporters are allowed to be present and report what happens.

Hughes contends that having reporters present can prevent lawmakers from having frank discussions. But if you run for office, you should know there are Sunshine Laws in effect that keep all your debate and votes in public and prevent government officials from having secret meetings.

The action in favor of transparency in this case was actually inaction, as the Legislature’s Rules Committee took no action on the proposal and no one introduced it for Thursday’s debate.

So lawmakers’ action this week essentially has been in favor of the status quo, keeping what transparency they have but rejecting a proposal for more transparency.

This just underlines how important it is that our state has reporters present at the State Capitol, keeping their eyes on our lawmakers and reporting to the public what is going on with the people’s business in the Legislature.