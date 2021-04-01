Legislature actions seek to protect the vulnerable

With the Nebraska Legislature’s pace heating up as legislators push to get their priority bills passed, some good news is coming from the Capitol.
On Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed LB297, The Nebraska Protection of Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation Act.
This bill, sponsored by state Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, authorizes broker-dealers and investment advisers to place a hold on transactions in cases of suspected financial exploitation of vulnerable adults or senior adults. This bill, which was overwhelmingly approved by the Legislature, builds upon a bill passed last year giving the same authorization to banks and other financial institutions.
According to Jina Ragland, advocacy director for AARP Nebraska, 1 out of 5 older Americans are victims of financial exploitation. The average victim loses $120,000.
“Given the vast scope of the problem, financial professionals are often the first to recognize that a vulnerable or senior adult is being financially exploited. LB297 closes the gap by bringing financial institutions, broker dealers and financial advisers together to combat one of the most intolerable crimes,” Ragland said.
The Legislature also gave first-round approval Tuesday to a bill that would help the state move forward with setting up an emergency suicide and mental health hotline.
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln introduced this measure after a new federal law was adopted that will create a 988 number for suicide prevention calls. The bill would create a task force to work to help the state prepare to get the hotline going.
In 2018 suicide was the second leading cause of death for Nebraska youths ages 10-24. Four times as many people die by suicide in our state annually as by homicide. Having an easy-to-reach hotline can make a big impact on suicide prevention in our state.
Another bill advanced by legislators this week, also introduced by Pansing Brooks, would require casinos that will be opening in the state to display human trafficking informational posters.
The posters are posted already in rest stops and strip clubs, places that advocates say are locations where human trafficking might take place. They are written in English and Spanish and include a toll-free number where trafficking victims or people who suspect trafficking may call for help.
Nebraska has been working to stop human trafficking activities in the state and with casinos opening soon after voters last November passed a measure legalizing them, casinos are another location where the battle can be waged.
With the legislative session continuing through April and May before it wraps up in early June, it is good to see the Legislature is moving forward with these bills to protect some of the most vulnerable Nebraskans.