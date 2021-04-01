Legislature actions seek to protect the vulnerable

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln introduced this measure after a new federal law was adopted that will create a 988 number for suicide prevention calls. The bill would create a task force to work to help the state prepare to get the hotline going.

In 2018 suicide was the second leading cause of death for Nebraska youths ages 10-24. Four times as many people die by suicide in our state annually as by homicide. Having an easy-to-reach hotline can make a big impact on suicide prevention in our state.

Another bill advanced by legislators this week, also introduced by Pansing Brooks, would require casinos that will be opening in the state to display human trafficking informational posters.

The posters are posted already in rest stops and strip clubs, places that advocates say are locations where human trafficking might take place. They are written in English and Spanish and include a toll-free number where trafficking victims or people who suspect trafficking may call for help.

Nebraska has been working to stop human trafficking activities in the state and with casinos opening soon after voters last November passed a measure legalizing them, casinos are another location where the battle can be waged.

With the legislative session continuing through April and May before it wraps up in early June, it is good to see the Legislature is moving forward with these bills to protect some of the most vulnerable Nebraskans.