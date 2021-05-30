Legislature stands up for families most in need of help

Our state’s governor seemed to be taking lessons from the Grinch this week as he announced on Monday that the state would no longer accept the additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits for people receiving state benefits, then vetoed bills to expand the food stamp and heating assistance programs in Nebraska.

But the Legislature came through for Nebraskans most in need on Wednesday when they overrode Pete Ricketts’ vetoes of LB108 and LB306.

These bills now will become law, allowing an additional 3,945 families to qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and expanding eligibility for federal heating assistance.

Ricketts had said in vetoing state Sen. John McCollister’s food stamp bill that providing benefits to people making between 130% and 165% of the federal poverty level would act as a disincentive to work. But that argument doesn’t hold water. Nebraskans who have that much income — up to $43,725 for a family of four — are working, maybe even at several low-paying jobs. But they still need help in providing enough food for their families.

Our state — and our community — have so many hard-working families that live paycheck-to-paycheck and have trouble putting enough food on the table for their children.