Let the races begin — we’ll be watching

This was good for those making a living from horse racing and it was also good for Fonner because simulcast betting could provide the track some income to sustain the operation for that year.

Fonner’s simulcast signal was sent all across the country and to such distant places as Australia, England and Chile, giving the Grand Island track some exposure it had never had and boosting simulcast betting, from which Fonner received a small percentage.

The Monday-through-Wednesday schedule of live racing continued through the end of April and then an additional 12 days of racing were scheduled as a second live meet in May.

Tracks across the country were closed, but racing was going on weekly in Grand Island — without spectators, although fans were able during the races to stay in their cars, which were parked between the racetrack and the grandstand.

Now, when the 2021 live racing season opens Feb. 19 for the 68th year of horse racing at Fonner, the races will go on with the only limitation being a 75% capacity rule.

Fans will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and they will be expected to wear face masks.