Make every day Earth Day

Today is Earth Day, the day each year when we are reminded about the impact each of us can make on protecting the environment here in our hometown, across the state, throughout Nebraska and around the world.
“At the heart of Earth Day’s 2021 theme, Restore Our Earth, is optimism, a critically needed sentiment in a world ravaged by both climate change and the pandemic,” said Kathleen Rogers, president of EarthDay.org.
There are so many concrete ways in which we can protect the environment, from recycling cellphones and computers to properly disposing of medications, paint and other hazardous wastes.
Environmental Protection Agency statistics show that for every 1 million cellphones that are recycled, 35,274 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold and 33 pounds of palladium can be recovered. This prevents these materials from ending up in local landfills and polluting local groundwater supplies.
Cellphones can be recycled at your provider’s store when you replace them.
In Grand Island, the Clean Community System has a regional hazardous waste facility. Hazardous waste materials can include aerosol cans, lawn and garden chemicals, or automotive products, such as anti-freeze, gasoline or oil. The most common item taken to the facility is household paint.
The Betty Curtis Household Hazardous Waste Facility is located at 3661 Sky Park Road.
The agency also recycles electronics. Last year, it had two events and collected nearly 100,000 pounds of discarded electronic items. About half of that was older televisions. This keeps those electronics out of the landfills, thereby, protecting the groundwater, soil and air from the toxic substances in older electronics that include lead, mercury, cadmium, beryllium, polyvinyl chloride and chromium.
Hall County also conducts an annual free tire recycling event that helps keep people from throwing old tires in ditches and ravines.
Another way that we can protect our groundwater and soil is be properly disposing of unused medications. Pharmacies throughout our community have take-back containers where they collect expired and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications.
This Saturday is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day that aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
“It is important that consumers understand that medications should never be disposed of down a toilet or drain,” said Sarah Hunter, project coordinator for the Nebraska Pharmacists Association. “Most water treatment facilities don’t have the capacity to remove these emerging contaminants, making it important to prevent them from entering water supplies to protect our water resources and our environment.”
Pharmacies from across the state participate in the Nebraska MEDS Initiative and regularly take back prescription and over-the-counter medications free of charge, no questions asked.
The two Super Saver stores in Grand Island are among the places that will be collecting medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for the national Take Back Day. No liquids are being accepted, but all kinds of pills can be dropped in the collection bins.
Online, earthday.org will have its second Earth Day Live digital event today, beginning at 11 a.m. Workshops, panel discussions and special performances will focus on the Restore Our Earth theme, covering natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems.
Find your own way to responsibly get rid of the clutter around your home, keeping the importance of protecting our groundwater, soil and air for future generations of our families.