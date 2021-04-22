Make every day Earth Day

The Betty Curtis Household Hazardous Waste Facility is located at 3661 Sky Park Road.

The agency also recycles electronics. Last year, it had two events and collected nearly 100,000 pounds of discarded electronic items. About half of that was older televisions. This keeps those electronics out of the landfills, thereby, protecting the groundwater, soil and air from the toxic substances in older electronics that include lead, mercury, cadmium, beryllium, polyvinyl chloride and chromium.

Hall County also conducts an annual free tire recycling event that helps keep people from throwing old tires in ditches and ravines.

Another way that we can protect our groundwater and soil is be properly disposing of unused medications. Pharmacies throughout our community have take-back containers where they collect expired and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications.

This Saturday is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day that aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.