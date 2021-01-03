Make your decision to get healthy

The Unhealthy Nebraska series published in Lee Enterprises newspapers during the past week addressed both the good points and the bad points of the state of Nebraskans’ health.

During the past year we have all been engrossed by the news about the coronavirus pandemic and everything that’s being done to fight the virus and keep people from contracting it, as well as the vaccines that will help alleviate the threat. But this reporting series looked beyond the immediate threat to factors that threaten our health each and every year — obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, drinking and drug use.

As Dr. Ali Khan, the dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health, told us, Nebraskans have the resources to make the state the healthiest in the nation. But that will take some work.

Obesity is a major problem in Nebraska, the Midwest and the rest of the nation. In Nebraska, 34.1% of adults reporting being obese. That compares to the national number of 31.9%.

And since these numbers are self-reported, the situation could be even worse.

This is so key to our health as studies have found a strong correlation between obesity and chronic diseases such as diabetes, as well as certain types of cancer and cardiovascular disease.