Masks are essential, despite Grand Island City Council vote

We are not out of the woods and it is likely that the number of cases will start increasing when the mandate ends. The council’s vote sends the wrong message to Grand Island residents and visitors that they no longer need to wear masks in public.

“We’re at a critical time now where if we allow the mask mandate (to) expire, the progress we have made could potentially be lost and more people could be harmed,” Brown said at the council meeting.

It was after hearing Brown’s testimony and hearing from Teresa Anderson, CDHD director, that when everyone wears a mask, everyone is safer, that the City Council voted against extending the mandate.

Public comments at the meeting that the science behind masks cannot be trusted and the public is not clear about what the ordinance says are not effective arguments against the mandate. Clearly, council members Vaughn Minton, Michelle Fitzke, Jason Conley, Bethany Guzinski, Mike Paulick and Justin Scott must have based their votes against extending the mandate on a multitude of complaints they received from constituents.

But if there were reasons for the council to institute the mask mandate last November, many of those same reasons still exist.