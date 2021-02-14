Masks are essential, despite Grand Island City Council vote

With the Grand Island City Council’s 6-3 vote against extending the city’s mask ordinance for another three months, the ordinance will expire after Feb. 23 and masks will no longer be required in public places in Grand Island.
We can and should continue to wear masks when in public places where we cannot always stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
Businesses and churches are still free to require masks and a few no doubt will. But the mask requirement will not be consistent throughout our community. It will become less safe for us to go out in public.
This is a disappointing decision by our City Council.
Dr. Jennifer Brown, an internal medicine specialist, speaking in favor of the mandate extension at Tuesday’s council meeting, said there is no doubt that the city’s ordinance has helped reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases in Grand Island.
The positivity rate for the Central District Health Department’s three-county area has decreased from its peak of 46% in November, before the mandate was put into effect, to 27% for the week ending Jan. 23.
The week before the ordinance was approved, there were 774 new cases of COVID-19 in the district, while last week, there were 181 new cases.
People still are being infected with the virus and dying because of the virus. Plus, there are new, more-contagious strains of the virus spreading around our nation.
We are not out of the woods and it is likely that the number of cases will start increasing when the mandate ends. The council’s vote sends the wrong message to Grand Island residents and visitors that they no longer need to wear masks in public.
“We’re at a critical time now where if we allow the mask mandate (to) expire, the progress we have made could potentially be lost and more people could be harmed,” Brown said at the council meeting.
It was after hearing Brown’s testimony and hearing from Teresa Anderson, CDHD director, that when everyone wears a mask, everyone is safer, that the City Council voted against extending the mandate.
Public comments at the meeting that the science behind masks cannot be trusted and the public is not clear about what the ordinance says are not effective arguments against the mandate. Clearly, council members Vaughn Minton, Michelle Fitzke, Jason Conley, Bethany Guzinski, Mike Paulick and Justin Scott must have based their votes against extending the mandate on a multitude of complaints they received from constituents.
But if there were reasons for the council to institute the mask mandate last November, many of those same reasons still exist.
The new strains of the virus are known to be up to 35% to 45% more easily transmitted from person to person. Additionally, 42% of people who have no symptoms but are positive for COVID-19 carry and can spread the virus.
Political viewpoints have no standing in a public health issue. The City Council should have listened to the community’s health care community — professionals who know all about the science behind wearing masks.
There are many people in our community who do not like wearing masks and would prefer to listen to each other’s complaints, rather than the advice of health care professionals. But our City Council members, who were elected to run our city’s government and protect the public’s safety, should know better.
It still will be months before a large portion of our community has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. We must continue to be vigilant with masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
Thank you, council members Mark Stelk, Mitch Nickerson and Chuck Haase, for recognizing that the need for masks still exists.
And please, everyone, wear your mask in public, even though it won’t be required after Feb. 23. Keep yourself and others safe from the coronavirus.