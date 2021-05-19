Meatpacking workers are essential; protect them

The Nebraska Legislature sent a terrible message Tuesday to the thousands of people who work at meatpacking plants in the state, rejecting a bill that would have required coronavirus protections to be continued for another year.
The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, narrowly advanced through the first vote, but it already was evident at that time that there wouldn’t be enough support to overcome a veto by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
An estimated 7,382 Nebraska meatpacking workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. A total of 256 have been hospitalized and 28 have died.
Early in the pandemic, several Nebraska meatpacking towns, including Grand Island, were considered coronavirus hotspots. When it became clear that the meatpacking plants were in danger of having to temporarily close, the owners instituted some protections that helped them stay in operation, such as masks, gloves, staggered shifts and dividers between workers.
The bill had been watered down, as a 6-foot separation requirement for line workers and tougher ventilation requirements were removed from it.
Plant officials had argued that the 6-foot requirement was impractical and the ventilation requirements were too costly for some plants.
But isn’t the health of a company’s workers important enough to take every step possible to protect them?
Our meatpacking companies are important to our state’s ag economy. They also are great community supporters, as Grand Island has seen with all the financial donations JBS has made to community projects during the past year.
But the protections that Vargas’ bill tried to ensure for workers are not too much to ask. And arguments that the plants already are providing these protections and the pandemic is coming to an end don’t hold up. Meatpacking plants are vunerable when it comes to illness spreading from worker to worker and whether it’s the novel coronavirus or flu or the next new disease, the workers should be confident that they can safely do their jobs and not take diseases from work home to their families.
State Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island said during legislative debate on the bill that he has spoken with workers who are still concerned about health risks at work and want the protections to remain in place.
Our state’s meatpacking workers do a job that most of us would be unwilling to do. Because they are working at JBS and the other plants in the state, our grocery stores have a selection of quality meat for us to purchase. Also, our livestock producers are able to support their families by selling their animals to meatpacking companies.
The thousands who work at meatpacking plants are essential workers to our state’s economy and their concerns about the risks they take in going to work should be taken seriously.