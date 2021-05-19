Meatpacking workers are essential; protect them

Our meatpacking companies are important to our state’s ag economy. They also are great community supporters, as Grand Island has seen with all the financial donations JBS has made to community projects during the past year.

But the protections that Vargas’ bill tried to ensure for workers are not too much to ask. And arguments that the plants already are providing these protections and the pandemic is coming to an end don’t hold up. Meatpacking plants are vunerable when it comes to illness spreading from worker to worker and whether it’s the novel coronavirus or flu or the next new disease, the workers should be confident that they can safely do their jobs and not take diseases from work home to their families.

State Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island said during legislative debate on the bill that he has spoken with workers who are still concerned about health risks at work and want the protections to remain in place.

Our state’s meatpacking workers do a job that most of us would be unwilling to do. Because they are working at JBS and the other plants in the state, our grocery stores have a selection of quality meat for us to purchase. Also, our livestock producers are able to support their families by selling their animals to meatpacking companies.