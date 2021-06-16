Meeting vaccination goal benefits all Nebraskans

Nebraska ranked 24th in the country with 63% of its adults having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by last Friday. We have a good chance of meeting the July 4 70% vaccination goal set for the country by the White House.

About 57% of Nebraska adults were fully vaccinated, placing the state in 22nd place for that statistic.

More people have been vaccinated since Friday in our state and there’s still 18 days to go before the holiday. Reaching that goal would truly be something to celebrate for Nebraska. It means that we have stepped up proactively and done what we need to do to ensure that our state doesn’t experience another surge in virus cases.

The state reported 234 new cases last week, almost a 50% drop from the 378 cases two weeks ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the state had dropped to 28.43 last Sunday.

Another good sign for Nebraska is its rank as having the fifth lowest per-capita rate of infection, behind only South Dakota, Vermont, California and Maryland.

But because 16 states had rising numbers last week, including Kansas, we can’t become lackadaisical. We need to continue vaccinating.