Meeting vaccination goal benefits all Nebraskans

Nebraska ranked 24th in the country with 63% of its adults having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by last Friday. We have a good chance of meeting the July 4 70% vaccination goal set for the country by the White House.
About 57% of Nebraska adults were fully vaccinated, placing the state in 22nd place for that statistic.
More people have been vaccinated since Friday in our state and there’s still 18 days to go before the holiday. Reaching that goal would truly be something to celebrate for Nebraska. It means that we have stepped up proactively and done what we need to do to ensure that our state doesn’t experience another surge in virus cases.
The state reported 234 new cases last week, almost a 50% drop from the 378 cases two weeks ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the state had dropped to 28.43 last Sunday.
Another good sign for Nebraska is its rank as having the fifth lowest per-capita rate of infection, behind only South Dakota, Vermont, California and Maryland.
But because 16 states had rising numbers last week, including Kansas, we can’t become lackadaisical. We need to continue vaccinating.
Some states have already reached the 70% goal for adults, while states such as Mississippi and Alabama are nowhere close. Nebraska is close and if those of us who haven’t gotten around to it yet go out and get vaccinated during the next couple weeks, we can meet that mark.
The 70% goal has repeatedly been called President Joe Biden’s goal. But regardless of your politics, this should be seen as our country’s goal, because it is so important to our entire country that we continue to vaccinate more people, open more businesses, and put people back to work who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
Ultimately, the goal is to return to “normal,” with no fear of gathering together. That can be done as more people are vaccinated and we truly reach what has been called herd immunity, the situation where we can be assured that there are so many people who are immune to the virus that its spread is unlikely.
The big perk that comes with being vaccinated is self-assurance. We can be confident, once we’re fully vaccinated, that we aren’t putting ourselves or anyone else in danger of being infected when we go out in public without a mask. Isn’t that worth the 30 minutes and minor discomfort that it takes to go get a shot?