Nebraska is counting every vote

Evnen said the record likely will increase once counties process an additional 20,000 to 25,000 ballots and provisional ballots that were submitted on Tuesday.

Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said Hall County had about 400 provisional ballots that couldn’t be counted on election night because those voters changed their voter registration while at the polls.

Civic Nebraska says that the state can alleviate this problem by adopting same-day registration. The process, practiced in 21 states and the District of Columbia, provides a way to vote that does not require a provisional ballot.

This is something the Nebraska Legislature should consider in looking for ways to streamline vote counting even more.

But Nebraska’s regulation that mail-in ballots must be received by the county election offices by Election Day did make determining the final results much easier than it has been in many other states across the country.

States mostly set the rules for when the count has to end. There are 21 states that allow mail-in votes received after Election Day to be counted, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.