New YWCA Grand Island program puts focus on jobs

YWCA Grand Island has embarked on a new program to address the unique needs of women who have lost jobs or just need to return to the workforce due to the pandemic.
The newly opened Women’s Empowerment Center works to help women find new jobs by providing job resources and even transportation to interviews, as well as offering on-site child care.
“There’s tons of research out that shows women have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said Danielle Helzer, YWCA mission impact director. “We have more women than men working in the service industry, so when you’re talking about the time the restaurants and hotels closed or have limitations, that means a reduction of staff as well.”
Women also typically have a greater responsibility for child care than men, so they are dealing with that as they try to find a job that will work with their children’s schedules.
The new program is designed to equip women with skills they need, and then empower them to make the choices they want to make for their lives, Helzer said.
WEC staff members work one-on-one with clients to develop resumes, do mock interviews and help clients explore options in different industries. They may have only worked in restaurant or hotel jobs, but they may have the skills to transition to a different type of work that will be more reliable as the area continues to deal with the pandemic.
The program also helps connect women with needed services. It collaborates with local agencies and organizations that provide assistance with rent and utilities, and food assistance.
WEC is also developing long-term programs and courses.
Working with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Office, it will be offering a “Cook and Learn” class in January via Zoom.
“Our mission is to eliminate racism and empower women. I believe this program is the embodiment of our mission,” YWCA Executive Director Amy Bennett said. “We know women have taken the hardest economic hit from the pandemic. It is the goal of the WEC to come alongside women and support them as they work to recover.”
Everyone in our community has been affected in some way by the coronavirus pandemic, but those who have lost their ability to make enough money to support their families need help getting back on their feet. This is a program that will make the women who participate and their community stronger once the pandemic has receded.
