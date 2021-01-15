Our area needs more COVID-19 vaccine

The federal Operation Warp Speed effort is seeking to speed up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout by expanding the priority group to include people 65 and older.
At face value, that sounds great. News reports on Thursday morning showed people 65 and older lining up at Disneyland to get their shots. But California must have found a way to get a lot more of the vaccine than Nebraska if it is able to begin vaccinating younger people this quickly.
Because of a shortage of vaccine, Central District Health Department wasn’t even able to follow through Tuesday with plans to begin vaccinating people 90 and older. That was because the district had only received 100 doses of the 200 doses it was supposed to have for this week.
Think about how many people there are in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties who are 90 and older and not living in long-term care facilities. It’s easy to recognize that even 200 doses wouldn’t cut it.
The vaccine is shipped directly from the pharmaceutical companies to CDHD. That seems like the best process. But the rural areas of our state need more vaccine.
Nebraska’s vaccine schedule was to vaccinate those 90 and older, then move to those 75 to 89. A top official in Nebraska’s vaccine effort has said that adding people from 65 to 74 to the priority group will include about 300,000 to 400,000 people statewide.
And each of those people will need a second dose in a few weeks.
People want to get the vaccine as soon as possible. But if the state’s supply of vaccine isn’t getting out to all the health districts across the state fast enough, the rollout is going to continue to be slow and sporadic.
On Wednesday the state had only administered about half of the 175,021 doses it had received so far.
Social distancing requirements and the fact that the vaccines must be kept at very low temperatures until they are used makes it more difficult to quickly vaccinate a lot of people.
But Nebraska needs to get mass vaccination efforts set up across the state as soon as possible or it will not be able to follow the federal guidelines and begin vaccinating 65-year-olds even a month from now.
Be patient, we’ve been told.
Patience is a virtue.
But we don’t want to continue being patient for another three months or more before we complete vaccinating this large group and move on to the general population.
To get on the COVID-19 waiting list, visit cdhd.ne.gov or call 308-385-5175.