Our area needs more COVID-19 vaccine

The federal Operation Warp Speed effort is seeking to speed up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout by expanding the priority group to include people 65 and older.

At face value, that sounds great. News reports on Thursday morning showed people 65 and older lining up at Disneyland to get their shots. But California must have found a way to get a lot more of the vaccine than Nebraska if it is able to begin vaccinating younger people this quickly.

Because of a shortage of vaccine, Central District Health Department wasn’t even able to follow through Tuesday with plans to begin vaccinating people 90 and older. That was because the district had only received 100 doses of the 200 doses it was supposed to have for this week.

Think about how many people there are in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties who are 90 and older and not living in long-term care facilities. It’s easy to recognize that even 200 doses wouldn’t cut it.

The vaccine is shipped directly from the pharmaceutical companies to CDHD. That seems like the best process. But the rural areas of our state need more vaccine.