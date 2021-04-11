Our casino is coming; state must make it happen

Preliminary plans call for a boutique hotel with 116 rooms, atop a floor of amenities, including a spa, and the casino floor. There also will be four restaurants, including one on the top floor.

According to Grand Island Chamber President Cindy Johnson, the planned integration of the new resort will complement and enhance the existing facilities and bring new attention, awareness and support for horse racing and the Nebraska State Fair. All activities will be conveniently located along South Locust Street.

“It will broaden our market sphere of influence and strengthen and expand our trade area,” Johnson said after the announcement. “We are proud to have Elite Casino Resorts as a new community partner and pledge our support for their development plan. This will be a tremendous asset to the community and region.”

The projected economic effect from the Grand Island casino in the first seven years is $67 million for the state, Hall County and Grand Island.

Now, putting a shovel in the ground for the casinos planned in both Grand Island and Lincoln is the priority, but that really cannot occur until Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints the final two commissioners so the rules and regulations for casino operation in the state may be approved.