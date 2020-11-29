Our support is crucial for families in need

He added that the involvement of Hy-Vee and Super Saver is a big help in conducting the food distribution.

Heartland United Way coordinates our community’s Toys for Tots program each year, partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps of Omaha, to make sure that families in need are also able to provide Christmas presents to their young children.

This year, the United Way already has received close to 1,100 applications. The annual event serves children through age 12.

“If someone is in need of help, the Toys for Tots program is for families who really would go without for Christmas,” said Cammie Benson, United Way community engagement director.

The bulk of the toys given to qualifying families are provided by the Marine Corps, but local donations of new or gently used items are being accepted again this year through Dec. 11.

Due to the pandemic, toy donations only are being accepted at HobbyTown USA at 201 Wilmar Ave., Suite D, or the Heartland United Way office at 1441 N. Webb Road. Late toy donations can be taken to the United Way office through Dec. 16.

They will then be distributed in a two-day giveaway Dec. 19 and Dec. 21 at Fonner Park with each family given a specific time to pick up toys.