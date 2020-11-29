Our support is crucial for families in need

Every year, Grand Island comes through to support food and toys for families in need every December. But this year the need is even greater than usual because of the pandemic.
That can be seen in the number of applications already received for Christmas Cheer vouchers.
The program provides vouchers to qualifying families that they can use to purchase food for their holiday dinner at Hy-Vee or Super Saver.
It’s expected that about 900 families will receive these vouchers this year and the Christmas Cheer Association has a goal of raising $60,000 to pay for these vouchers.
Qualifying families who still need to apply may contact Christmas Cheer at 402-804-3929 between 7 to 10 p.m. each day through Dec. 4.
Donations received earlier this year already total more than $14,000, but the majority of the funding will be collected during the next month. They’re typically collected at the Grand Island Independent’s office, but our office is not open to the public due to the pandemic, so donations should be dropped off at any Home Federal Bank location in Grand Island.
The program’s success depends on the public’s donations.
“The idea is that every family should have a nice Christmas meal, especially people in need. We very much appreciate (people’s) willingness to help us out every year with this,” Christmas Cheer Board Chairman Don Smith said.
He added that the involvement of Hy-Vee and Super Saver is a big help in conducting the food distribution.
Heartland United Way coordinates our community’s Toys for Tots program each year, partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps of Omaha, to make sure that families in need are also able to provide Christmas presents to their young children.
This year, the United Way already has received close to 1,100 applications. The annual event serves children through age 12.
“If someone is in need of help, the Toys for Tots program is for families who really would go without for Christmas,” said Cammie Benson, United Way community engagement director.
The bulk of the toys given to qualifying families are provided by the Marine Corps, but local donations of new or gently used items are being accepted again this year through Dec. 11.
Due to the pandemic, toy donations only are being accepted at HobbyTown USA at 201 Wilmar Ave., Suite D, or the Heartland United Way office at 1441 N. Webb Road. Late toy donations can be taken to the United Way office through Dec. 16.
They will then be distributed in a two-day giveaway Dec. 19 and Dec. 21 at Fonner Park with each family given a specific time to pick up toys.
The United Way also has its Adopt-a-Family program that allows businesses, community members and organizations to provide local families with food, necessity items and gifts during the holidays. Families accepted into this program are experiencing extraordinary needs due to job loss, health issues, a house fire or other major circumstances. Adopters donate gifts to an assigned family anonymously based on a description of the family’s biggest needs.
In 2019, the agency connected 43 local families with adopters through the program.
To adopt a family or provide monetary support for this program, contact the Heartland United Way office at 308-382-2675.
These are a few of the many ways to help families in need this holiday season. It’s more important than ever that all of us who are able give in some way to help those who are less fortunate.
