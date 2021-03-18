Passage of Ray Aguilar’s casino bill is key for Grand Island, Nebraska

As the Nebraska Legislature has demonstrated strong support for LB371, a bill to allow casino gambling during state and county fairs in the state, it should quickly pass the bill through second and third readings and get it to the governor’s desk for his signature.

This legislation, the priority bill of state Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island, is needed now that Nebraska voters have passed a ballot measure that allows casinos at state-licensed horse racetracks. It’s especially important to Grand Island as Fonner Park is pursuing plans to open a casino near its racetrack, which is also on the Nebraska State Fair grounds.

Currently, state law allows gambling on horse races, bingo and raffles during fairs, along with the sale of pickle cards, but casino gambling isn’t on that list.

The discrepancy between current law and what the voters approved last year must be reconciled.

Aguilar told the Independent Tuesday that the 38-5 passage on the bill’s first reading gives him confidence that LB371 will be approved. He said without this bill, there would be a situation where people who worked at the Fonner Park casino would have to be sent home for two weeks during the Nebraska State Fair, as well as the week of the Hall County Fair.