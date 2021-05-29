Patriotism on display

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Dave and Kelly Davis, as well as the volunteers from VFW Post 1347 and its auxiliary, who erected a patriotic display at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery this week.

The Davises built a wooden cross that is painted with stars and stripes, as well as wooden cutouts of a soldier praying. They positioned them, along with 30 small white crosses, in the cemetery’s northwest corner.

The display will remain in place until Wednesday.

Dave Davis long has been aware of the need for improvements and proper maintenance at the cemetery, which is located next to the former home of the Grand Island Veterans Home. He said they would have created the display even if there wasn’t a fundraising drive underway, but they also wanted to draw attention to the need for donations to make the cemetery a Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery.

The Hall County Hero Flight Association is collecting donations for the local match of federal funding for the project. A total of $750,000 in donations is needed by Aug. 1.

The expansion and improvement of the cemetery are important, Davis said.

Small donations add up, he said. “So every penny counts right now.”