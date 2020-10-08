Protect your mental health — seek help

As this week is Mental Health Awareness Week, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is urging Nebraskans to check in on their mental health.

This week’s observance includes National Depression Screening Day today. The number of people in our country who are depressed may be surprising.

According to data from the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 17.3 million adults in the United States, more than 7% of all adults in the country, had experienced a major depressive episode in the past year.

It’s estimated that 15% of the adult population will experience depression at some point in their lifetime.

The prevalence could be even more right now because of the isolation and anxiety created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mental health conditions are important to discuss every day, but these observances provide a dedicated time for citizens across the country to come together with one unified voice and to provide hope and health to those who need it,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at the DHHS. “Many people do not seek treatment in the early stages of mental illnesses because they don’t recognize the symptoms.”