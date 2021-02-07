Providing the best for each student

But now GIPS has announced that it hopes to continue offering virtual school next school year.

It makes sense, since so much resources have been used to develop a process to offer virtual school and in-person school at the same time, that the district would want to continue to use what its staff members have learned from the experience to better educate its students.

We have discovered benefits for some students from virtual learning. But others have done better with the return to their classrooms this year. Teachers have had similar experiences. Some thrive with the challenge of developing ways to teach virtually, while others find it too stressful.

So the district is looking into continuing to provide both, but it needs input from parents on what they want for their children’s education next year.

GIPS has been unbelievably accommodating with its families, seeking input and then providing options based on that input. That again will be the case if the district continues the virtual school next fall.

When parents register their children for elementary school for the next school year, they will have the opportunity to say they’re interested in having them continue to participate in virtual school. The intent is to provide one virtual section per elementary grade level.