Put Grace Abbott on a quarter

Hall County Historical Society has undertaken a project that could help our state recognize the long-lasting influence a Grand Island native of the past had on our nation.

That woman’s name is Grace Abbott.

Our community has a Grace Abbott Park. The public library is named after her sister, Edith Abbott. But most of Grand Island’s residents probably know very little about how big an influence Grace Abbott had on social welfare and immigrant services in our country.

Abbott, born in 1878, was one of the most well-known suffragists in the nation, working for women’s right to vote, as well as a trailblazer in immigrant rights and child labor policies.

Her approaches to social work still are celebrated today by experts in the field.

So the Historical Society is spearheading a push to have Grace Abbott’s face immortalized on coin in the latest commemorative quarter project of the United States Mint. This project will honor 20 American women on a series of quarters.