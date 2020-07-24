A USDA study of the difference between cattle prices received by producers and the amounts received by meat processors confirms concerns that have been expressed for some time by U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and John Thune of South Dakota and other lawmakers.
The analysis “underscores the immediate need for reforms to strengthen the cattle industry,” Fischer said.
“The report confirms our serious misgivings about the many factors that are working to destabilize the marketplace. In light of these events and this report, I will be introducing legislation soon in the Senate aimed at providing equity and transparency for all market participants.”
She led a bipartisan group of 18 of senators in writing a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice asking that the department investigate potential anticompetitive activities by meatpacking companies. Four meatpacking companies handle nearly 80% of all steer and heifer slaughter in the country. Following that letter, those four beef packers received subpoenas to provide information for the investigation.
Some officials now are calling for the USDA to continue to investigate possible violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act passed into law almost 100 years ago in 1921.
Congress has said the law’s purpose is “to assure fair competition and fair trade practices, to safeguard farmers and ranchers ... to protect consumers ... and to protect members of the livestock, meat and poultry industries from unfair, deceptive, unjustly discriminatory and monopolistic practices.”
The USDA’s 20-page analysis explains how after a Tyson plant fire in Kansas in 2019 and this year’s temporary closing of some packing plants due to the coronavirus pandemic, cattle producers’ prices dropped while retail prices at grocery stores rose significantly.
Along with documenting the price differences, the study also says that the government could take action to more readily share information about market conditions and to restore competition, which has suffered with the concentration of beef processing among four companies.
That’s where Fischer’s promise of legislation comes in.
The government needs to hold our country’s meatpackers accountable for operating according to the law, but it also can pass new laws and regulations that better protect our livestock producers.
We will be watching for that legislation and call on Congress to recognize the importance of enacting laws that will ensure our nation’s ranchers and farmers can continue to feed the world along with supporting their own families.
