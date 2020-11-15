Requiring masks is next key step

The coronavirus statistics presented at the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting Thursday were like a slap in the face for the community.

This is an extremely serious situation and we need to wake up to it.

It has been great as restrictions have loosened up since August. We’ve felt better about getting together in groups. The kids have been back in school. We’ve gone to church on Sunday. We’ve gone shopping and out to restaurants and bars.

And, unfortunately, many of us have begun to think we can do this without a mask.

But now the Central District Health Department risk dial is up to 3.8 — almost as high as it goes — and the CHI Health St. Francis ICU is full.

This is scary and it’s unacceptable.

We all bear responsibility for reducing the spread of coronavirus in the community. We all need to realize that we need to go back to staying home as much as possible and always wearing a mask when we have to be out in public, like we did last spring.