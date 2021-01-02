SATURDAY SALUTE: $2M project in Wood River nearly done

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to everyone involved with the development of the Stick Creek Kids Child Development Center in Wood River.

The community determined through a survey that child care was a great need in Wood River and following the closure of the Good Samaritan Society nursing home site due to the 2019 flooding, plans for a child development center to replace it began.

Now the $2 million project has reached the point that registration will begin this month. Contractors expect renovations to be completed in mid-March and the center could open yet that month.

The facility is licensed to enroll 80 children from infancy to age 12.

Sara Arnett, Stick Creek Kids coordinator, said the pandemic slowed progress some, but everyone involved is excited to finally get the center open.

“It’s going to be a great asset for central Nebraska, families and employers,” Arnett said. “If COVID taught us nothing else, it taught us how important it is that people have reliable child care and can get to work.”

The community of Wood River will benefit from the new center.