SATURDAY SALUTE: 4-H’ers’ work on display at Hall County Fair

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to all the Hall County 4-H’ers who are showing their projects at the county fair at Fonner Park through Sunday.

After a year of adjustments with the pandemic, the 2021 Hall County Fair kicked off in full force Wednesday and brought a new event to Grand Island Friday night with nationally televised Showtime boxing at the Heartland Events Center.

From the project exhibits at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building every day to the Clover Kids Show and Tell on Thursday for the youngest 4-H’ers, to the round robin showmanship and livestock auction Sunday afternoon at the Five Points Bank Arena, we can see how hard these 4-H’ers have been working and how much enthusiasm they have for all they’re learning through the variety of projects available to them.

This is their opportunity to show what they’ve learned and get some recognition for developing their skills.

We salute them and their leaders and urge everyone to get out to the Hall County Fair this weekend.

Get State Fair concert tickets early