SATURDAY SALUTE: 4-H’ers’ work on display at Hall County Fair

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to all the Hall County 4-H’ers who are showing their projects at the county fair at Fonner Park through Sunday.
After a year of adjustments with the pandemic, the 2021 Hall County Fair kicked off in full force Wednesday and brought a new event to Grand Island Friday night with nationally televised Showtime boxing at the Heartland Events Center.
From the project exhibits at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building every day to the Clover Kids Show and Tell on Thursday for the youngest 4-H’ers, to the round robin showmanship and livestock auction Sunday afternoon at the Five Points Bank Arena, we can see how hard these 4-H’ers have been working and how much enthusiasm they have for all they’re learning through the variety of projects available to them.
This is their opportunity to show what they’ve learned and get some recognition for developing their skills.
We salute them and their leaders and urge everyone to get out to the Hall County Fair this weekend.
Get State Fair concert tickets early
We also urge everyone to go online at StateFair.org or go to the box office at the Nebraska Building at 501 E. Fonner Park Road and get your tickets to the Nebraska State Fair concerts, as well as the discounted gate and carnival tickets being offered now.
The fair opens Friday, Aug. 27, and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6.
The full 2021 Nebraska Lottery Concert Series lineup features:
— The Happy Together Tour, 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 30, at the Heartland Events Center. Tickets are $15, with reserved seating. Show features the Turtles, the Classics IV, the Cowsills, the Association, the Vogues and Gary Puckett & The Union Gap.
— We Are Messengers, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 1 in the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. Concert is free with gate admission.
— Kevin Costner & Modern West, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Anderson Auto Sports Field. Tickets are $31 for front-of-stage (Golden Harvest Pit) and $21 for general admission.
— Banda Los Sebastianes, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, at the Anderson Auto Sports Field. Tickets are $31 for front-of-stage (Golden Harvest Pit) and $21 for general admission.
— Jon Pardi, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Anderon Auto Sports Field. Tickets are $31 for front-of-stage (Golden Harvest Pit) and $21 for general admission.
The State Fair again is offering the Hometown Pass, which provides five entrance tickets to the fair for $10.
Sponsored by Home Federal Bank, the pass is valid Monday, Aug. 30, through Thursday, Sept. 2. This pass is available at any Home Federal Bank location or online at StateFair.org.