SATURDAY SALUTE: Amur Park plans are a boost for Railside BID

“They want to improve downtown — not only for the community, but also their employees. It would be a nice space to take a break and walk around at lunchtime,” Anson said. “As far as downtown goes, it would be great to have a permanent home for Hear Grand Island. Just having that stage down there, for any event, it’s a unique venue for people, and it’s more opportunities for the city and entrepreneurs, as well.”

As Anson said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the development of the park will help inspire downtown businesses to stay there and perhaps attract more businesses to set up shop in Railside.

Brent Lindner, Hear Grand Island event co-founder, said the planned expansion has generated excitement as the concert series was nearing the start of its fifth year.

“The whole process of this is to hopefully get other people to have more events and have more things going on there every month of the year,” Lindner said, “garnering and perpetuating the rolling ball that is our Railside district and investment in downtown.”

Once a financial agreement can be finalized between Amur and the city of Grand Island the project will move forward. The City Council has awarded naming rights for the park to Amur, so it is now named Amur Park.