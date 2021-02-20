SATURDAY SALUTE: And they’re off at Fonner

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak and his staff as they open the 68th season of thoroughbred racing at the Grand Island racetrack.
They really rolled with the punches last year when the coronavirus pandemic first forced Fonner to close down in March and then resume racing without fans present at the track.
Fonner Park built an impressive reputation as the little track that was able to keep horse racing going despite the pandemic.
Racetracks, advanced-deposit wagering and wagering services around the world began taking Fonner’s signal and Fonner began setting records for the mutuel handle because bets were being placed on Fonner races across the country and around the world.
In the 2021 condition stakes book, Kotulak tells horsemen, “We have chosen to increase our 2021 purses roughly 10% from our 2020 starting point. Fonner Park will allocate purse money in a gradual and reasonable manner and we intend to nurse off the 2020 windfall through 2021 and into 2022.”
But they did lose crucial operation revenue because Fonner lost eight of its 11 Saturday afternoons in 2020 and three of its biggest on-track handle days. So now the effort will be on having a successful 2021 season.
Seating is being limited to 75% capacity in all of the park’s interior sections and spectators will be required to wear masks. But horse racing fans should flock to Fonner throughout its season.
Something to cheer about
We also salute all the high school cheer and dance participants who have been competing in the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships this week at the Heartland Events Center.
The dance teams performed Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the cheer squads on Friday and Saturday. The competition will finish up today with Class C cheer categories.
There has been much excitement in the schools throughout the state as they found out they would have in-person state championships in Grand Island as they have for several years. This event has brought hundreds of student-athletes and their families to our community, a boost for local businesses and an exciting experience for the competitors from throughout the state.
We especially salute the Grand Island Central Catholic and Northwest High School dance teams that won first places this week. GICC placed first in both pom and jazz in Class C-1. Northwest placed first in hip-hop in Class B.
The Grand Island Senior High dance team also competed in high-kick and hip-hop Thursday and cheer categories on Friday with GICC cheerleaders closing it out on Saturday.