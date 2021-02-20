SATURDAY SALUTE: And they’re off at Fonner

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak and his staff as they open the 68th season of thoroughbred racing at the Grand Island racetrack.

They really rolled with the punches last year when the coronavirus pandemic first forced Fonner to close down in March and then resume racing without fans present at the track.

Fonner Park built an impressive reputation as the little track that was able to keep horse racing going despite the pandemic.

Racetracks, advanced-deposit wagering and wagering services around the world began taking Fonner’s signal and Fonner began setting records for the mutuel handle because bets were being placed on Fonner races across the country and around the world.

In the 2021 condition stakes book, Kotulak tells horsemen, “We have chosen to increase our 2021 purses roughly 10% from our 2020 starting point. Fonner Park will allocate purse money in a gradual and reasonable manner and we intend to nurse off the 2020 windfall through 2021 and into 2022.”

But they did lose crucial operation revenue because Fonner lost eight of its 11 Saturday afternoons in 2020 and three of its biggest on-track handle days. So now the effort will be on having a successful 2021 season.