SATURDAY SALUTE: Animals have advocate in VCA

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Voice for Companion Animals, a Grand Island nonprofit that is dedicated to rescuing animals and providing services to help people take care of their pets.
VCA recently rescued two Pomeranians, one of which needed emergency surgery. Providing even basic medical care to rescued animals can be expensive and a surgery like the dog needed to remove a mass on its spleen is especially costly.
Medical bills are the organization’s greatest expense. But President Robyn Mays says those expenses are expected and they intend to continue doing everything they can to take care of the animals they take in.
“We have to put the animal in a better position than when they left,” Mays said. “That’s what rescues should be.”
VCA has resolved one challenge, raising enough money to buy its building, 524 S. Webb Road. But operation expenses are ongoing. It survives on donations, both monetary and in-kind.
The nonprofit is sheltering 14 cats and four dogs, including the two Pomeranians.
For the nonprofit’s volunteers, the rewards always will outweigh any challenge, Mays said.
We salute her and all the volunteers helping the organization take care of animals in need.
Railroad makes meaningful changes
We also salute Nebraska Central Railroad for the changes it has made to end problems of long traffic stops at crossings in Hall County.
Traffic stops and safety hazards at railroad crossings have long been a problem in central Nebraska. Earlier this year, the Public Service Commission conducted a public hearing to take testimony on the problems because of a complaint filed concerning NCR, Union Pacific Railroad and Burlington Northern Santa Fe.
NCR and Union Pacific worked out a new interchange process that they say will eliminate problems at Fourth through Eighth streets, Capital Avenue and Airport Road in the Grand Island area.
Also, trains no longer will stop in town and locomotives now will pull into rail yards going backward, which will expedite the process.
Speaking at the Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, NCR Safety Manager Taylor Kelly said NCR wants to be a good partner.
The railroad took these complaints seriously and has taken action to relieve the problems. This will ensure railroad crossings aren’t blocked within Grand Island and improve crossing safety for pedestrians and drivers.
These were serious problems, making it more difficult for emergency vehicles to respond to calls and even causing schoolchildren to have to walk between train cars to get across the tracks and make it to school.
Now the county board has agreed to form a task force with city and county elected officials, county attorney, law enforcement and representatives from the railroads that will meet once a year to address potential problems.
This is an instance of government, businesses and individual citizens working together to resolve a serious problem.
