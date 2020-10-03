SATURDAY SALUTE: Animals have advocate in VCA

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Voice for Companion Animals, a Grand Island nonprofit that is dedicated to rescuing animals and providing services to help people take care of their pets.

VCA recently rescued two Pomeranians, one of which needed emergency surgery. Providing even basic medical care to rescued animals can be expensive and a surgery like the dog needed to remove a mass on its spleen is especially costly.

Medical bills are the organization’s greatest expense. But President Robyn Mays says those expenses are expected and they intend to continue doing everything they can to take care of the animals they take in.

“We have to put the animal in a better position than when they left,” Mays said. “That’s what rescues should be.”

VCA has resolved one challenge, raising enough money to buy its building, 524 S. Webb Road. But operation expenses are ongoing. It survives on donations, both monetary and in-kind.

The nonprofit is sheltering 14 cats and four dogs, including the two Pomeranians.

For the nonprofit’s volunteers, the rewards always will outweigh any challenge, Mays said.