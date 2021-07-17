SATURDAY SALUTE: Art can be a healing pastime

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Alicia Wicht of Grand Island Veterans Affairs Medical Center, who is coordinating the Veterans Arts Competition locally, encouraging veterans to pursue creative outlets.

Entries in the contest will be displayed in the Nebraska Building at the Nebraska State Fair from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.

Veterans interested in participating must be enrolled to receive care at a central/western Nebraska VA location prior to entering the competition.

Veterans are welcome to submit entries in up to three separate categories: applied art, creative writing and kit (wood building, fabric art, etc.).

Wicht said there are many known therapeutic benefits to pursuing creative outlets for the veterans.

“There’s a lot of relaxation that goes with creating something new. Hobbies, in general, provide a way for mindfulness and meditation in practice,” she said. “Just working through trauma and things like that through art has been beneficial for a lot of our veterans.”

The works of art can be personal, and reflect a veteran’s experience in combat.

“It’s been a very good outlet for them, rather than keeping it all bottled up inside,” Wicht said.